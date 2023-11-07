LSA Watchlist: What’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this November

What to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this November 2023

The final season of The Crown (the first part, at least) is upon us, and while we cannot wait, we also are dreading it. A James Bond-themed competition is also set to entertain us, while Mark Grayson returns to our screens as he grapples with the aftermath of his father’s actions in the second season of Invincible. Get cosy—it’s time to binge these new shows from Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this November.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this November 2023

Onimusha

November 2, Netflix

Based on the popular game from Capcom, the anime series follows legendary swordsman Musashi Miyamato in the early Edo period when war was starting to die down. However, the ageing swordsman, armed with the Oni Gauntlet, finds himself having to come against the Genma, demonic creatures that plague Japan.

All the Light We Cannot See

November 2, Netflix

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, this limited series follows a father and a daughter fleeing Nazi-occupied Paris with a precious diamond in their possession. However, their escape is made complicated by a Gestapo officer hot on the tail of the diamond and a teenager who befriends the daughter but is also working for the Nazis.

Invincible (Season 2)

November 3, Prime Video

In the aftermath of his father’s betrayal, Mark is now striving to right his father’s wrongs and be the superhero the world needs him to be. As he faces new threats that start popping up, he must also face his greatest fear: that he might become his father without even realising it.

Robbie Williams

November 8, Netflix

One of the most iconic British singers of all time, Robbie Williams burst onto the scene as part of the boyband Take That before launching a solo career. His well-documented past has shown his wild and raunchy youth, but as he turns 50, he takes a look back to face his demons.

The Buccaneers

November 8, Apple TV+

The daughters of the elite richest families of America make their way to London to try and find themselves an aristocratic husband. However, it proves challenging when cultures clash and they seem to be fish out of water.

BTS: Yet to Come

November 9, Prime Video

You can now watch one of BTS’ most iconic concerts from the comfort of your own home. BTS: Yet to Come was originally performed in Busan, South Korea in 2022 to a crowd of 50,000 people at the Asiad Main Stadium. It should tide the Army over until they release a new album.

007: Road to a Million

November 10, Prime Video

Nine pairs of people go on a globe-trotting adventure to win 1 billion British pounds, but of course, it won’t be easy. Controlling the whole thing is the aptly named Controller, played by Brian Cox, who sends them to complete James Bond-themed challenges. Who will triumph?

The Infernal Machine

November 11, HBO GO

An obsessive fan preys on reclusive author Bruce Cogburn and haunts him with something in the past, a series of events set in motion by one of his earlier bestsellers. Reluctantly, he finds himself having to confront something he thought he had left behind and take account for his actions all while trying to figure out who exactly is behind all this.

The Crown (Season 6, Part 1)

November 16, Netflix

The worst seems to be behind them as the Windsors survive the gruelling public divorce of Charles and Diana. However, none of them counted on Diana being so popular, even after leaving the life of a royal, and it isn’t necessarily thrilling for her either. It all comes to a head when she and Dodi Fayed get in a car in Paris that sets a series of tumultuous events in motion.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

November 17, Netflix

The entire cast of the 2010 film reprise their roles in this brand-new Netflix anime based on the popular graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley. Slacker and semi-good musician Scott Pilgrim meets the literal girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and is immediately smitten by her. What he later realises is that for him to date her, he must first defeat her seven evil exes.

Squid Game: The Challenge

November 22, Netflix

Inspired by the Korean series of the same name, 456 players go head to head as they try to be the last one standing to win 4.56 million dollars. The games and challenges will be familiar to those who’ve watched the series though there will (hopefully) be less gore.

Shooting Stars

November 25, HBO GO

A group of high school friends’ love for basketball catapults them to become the top high school team in all of America. Unbeknownst to them, this humble beginning will also mark the start of an illustrious NBA career for one of them: LeBron James.