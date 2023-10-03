LSA Watchlist: What’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this October

What to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this October 2023

Ready to get spooky? There are plenty of scary things to watch this month to get you in that horror mood, but there are also a handful of not-so-terrifying things you can feast eyes on. I mean, you can get a spine-tingling heck of a time with a miniseries based on the stories of Edgar Allan Poe but can you pass up on the opportunity to watch Chris Evans and Emily Blunt together? Here’s what to watch on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this October.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this October 2023

Beckham

October 4, Netflix

One of the most well-known football players of our generation, David Beckham has been the cultural icon for decades, yet not many people know the man behind the athlete. This four-part documentary gives audiences an intimate look at the former English footballer and how he rose to become one of the country’s most beloved players of all time.

Lupin (Part 3)

October​​ 5, Netflix

Now on the run, Assane must endure living away from his wife and son, who also must endure the consequences of his actions. He then decides to return to Paris with a proposal: start a new life elsewhere. But that’s easier said than done.

The Fall of the House of Usher

October 12, Netflix

Loosely based on the works of master of horror Egar Allan Poe, siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have amassed a vast wealth thanks to their pharmaceutical company and for being utterly ruthless. However, their secrets start to surface when their children start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth,

In My Mother’s Skin

October 12, Prime Video

Desperate to see her mom get better, a young woman living in the Philippines near the end of WWII seeks out the help of a mystical creature for a cure. For a moment, everything seems to be fine as her mother gets better, but gradually, she realises her mother’s sickness has been replaced with an insatiable hunger for human flesh.

Lessons in Chemistry

October 13, Apple TV+

Set in the early 1950s, Elizabeth Zott, played by Brie Larson, dreams of being a scientist, but the patriarchal society she’s in proves to be a great hurdle. When she gets a job to be the host of a cooking show, she decides to use the opportunity to put her scientific knowledge to good use.

The Burial

October 13, Prime Video

Funeral house proprietor Jeremiah O’Keefe, played by Tommy Lee Jones, suffers a deal gone bad. In response, he hires attorney Wille E. Gary, played by Jamie Foxx, to try and save the family business. Inspired by a true story.

Scream VI

October 14, HBO GO

The survivors of the Ghostface killings decide to leave Woodsboro to make a new life for themselves in the Big Apple. Thinking that the worst is behind them, a new killer springs up who goes on a blood rampage, targeting none other than the survivors of the Ghostface killings.

Pain Hustlers

October 27, Netflix

Single mom Liza Drake, played by Emily Blunt, finds herself in a desperate situation after losing her job. She meets pharmaceutical rep Pete Brenner, played by Chris Evans, and she soon takes a job as a rep herself. Things get shady however when she realises she’s part of a racketeering scheme. The question now is who far is she willing to go to provide for the people she loves.

M3GAN

October 28, HBO

A roboticist utilises artificial intelligence to make the newest children’s toy/friend affectionately named M3GAN. Thinking that it’s a breakthrough, she uses a M3GAN prototype to help her take care of her orphaned niece. But dolls coming to life have always had a bad track record.