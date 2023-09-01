facebook
LSA Watchlist: What’s new on Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video, and Apple TV+ this September
01 Sep 2023

Composers on the brink of a breakdown, a kidnapper who kidnaps a kid way smarter than him, a TV network on the brink of annihilation, dungeons, and dragons. These are all the things you can enjoy as you relax on your couch for yet another month of binge-worthy titles. 

Disenchantment (Part 5)

September 1, Netflix

Image credit: Netflix

Matt Groening’s hilarious fantasy epic comes to an end with Part 5. Queen Bean and her allies gather to save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar, but she must also reckon with a prophecy that says she will kill someone she loves.

 

Tár

September 9, HBO GO

Image credit: HBO GO

Lydia Tár is the first female composer of the Berlin Philharmonic, but a string of events reveals a dark sensibility inside her. Slowly unravelling, will she be able to regain control or have everything spiral including her hard-earned work and position? 

 

The Kidnapping Day

September 13, Prime Video

Image credit: Prime Video

Based on the Korean novel of the same name, the series follows a man who kidnaps a child. Pretty simple, really, except the man is pretty much a buffoon and the child is a genius. Hilarity ensues as the two form an unlikely bond and work together.

 

The Morning Show

September 13, Apple TV+

Image credit: Apple TV+

The network finds itself in an interesting position as a tech giant takes interest in acquiring it. Loyalties start forming and backstabbing seems imminent, but the question is who, if any, will survive the whole ordeal.

 

Sex Education (Season 4)

September 21, Netflix

Image credit: Netflix

Moordale is closed, and its students now face the challenge of adjusting to their new school Cavendish Sixth Form College, which is a total culture shock because the school is actually… nice? While Maeve is enjoying the United States, Otis is missing her, and as he tries to set up a brand new clinic, he discovers he’s not the only therapist in this progressive school.

 

Castlevania: Nocturne

September 28, Netflix

Image credit: Netflix

At the height of the French Revolution, the aristocracy decides to form an alliance with a Vampire Messiah. Annette, a sorceress, realizes humanity’s only hope lies with Richter Belmont, a man who comes from a long legendary line of vampire hunters. 

 

Gen V

September 29, Prime Video

Image credit: Prime Video

Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, the series follows the students of Godolkin University, a superhero-only establishment that aims to raise up the superheroes of tomorrow. Well, at least they’re trying to. Typical college shenanigans ensue, but it’s a little more complicated and way more dangerous since the students are supes. 

 

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

September 30, HBO GO

Image credit: HBO GO

Based on the popular TTRPG, a group of thieves have a heist go wrong, only to realize that they’ve actually been double-crossed. In an effort to set things right, a new party is formed in the hopes of going up against the man who betrayed them, but it’s going to take a lot of fumbling around.

 

