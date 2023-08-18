MarkKim + Chef: An interview with the Thai celeb couple on their new cooking series

MarkKim + Chef is finally out on HBO and HBO GO. Are you as excited as we are?

If you’re a fan club of Selena Gomez, you’ve probably heard she’s been taking a break from singing. Instead, she is gearing up with her spatula and starring on the cooking series Selena + Chef, licensed under Warner Bros. International Television Production. In this original series, you can see Selena having fun and acting goofy in her kitchen. As the program received many good responses, especially since the show has four seasons already, Thailand has requested to create an adaptation.

Under HBO GO, the name of the new Thai cooking series is MarkKim + Chef. The program stars the Thai celeb couple, Prin ‘Mark’ Suparat and Kimberley Anne Woltemas, as they learn to cook under the guidance of professional chefs. These famous chefs include Chef Black-Phanuphon, Chef Randy-Chaichat, Chef Tam-Chudaree, and many more.

[All Images Courtesy of HBO GO]

MarkKim + Chef will consist of 10 episodes. It is directed by Chawalit Apithamnithi with two executive producers, Dean Johnson and Joe Evans. The other three producers include Thanadul Lam, Nannapat Pitaktrairong, and Kannika Paiboon. This series is more than just presenting food. It is about celebrating and sharing the love, culture, and joy of home cooking. Each episode offers a different point of view. Throughout the series, we will see the development between the two stars as they enter the kitchen, overcome challenges and create new beautiful memories together. But, before we watch the fun series on the HBO GO application on August 18, LSA has something to share. Check out this exclusive interview with Mark and Kim.

MarkKim + Chef: An interview with Thailand’s celeb couple on their new cooking series

Congratulations on your new show! What do you think lies at the heart of cooking?

Kim: It’s spending time making food with your family.

Mark: Exactly. This moment is where we get to spend time together.

What dish did make in the series that you instantly fell in love with? Perhaps, to the point that you’ve been cooking it nonstop?

Kim: I haven’t cooked. But that’s because I’m waiting for my house to finish.

Mark: Me too. But we usually go for things that are easy to cook. If I were to cook something from the series, I would open HBO and follow the steps [laughs].

How do you think cooking helps to strengthen your relationship?

Mark: I think it was when we argued a lot while cooking. We would have to adjust and listen to each other’s ideas and accept within reason. So, even though there were conflicts, in the end, we would always sit down and eat together.

Kim: Exactly. I think cooking is essential for couples because one person will be like this and the other like that. But, if one person was missing, the food would not be as great. It would be less delicious compared to when cooking together.

What do you guys usually argue about when cooking?

Kim: Our taste is similar, but we usually argue about patience. Mark can get a bit impatient.

Mark: It’s the steps. If I could skip it or make it quicker, I would.

Kim: That’s what I don’t like. I like it when it’s done step by step.

Between the two of you, who is better at cleaning? Who is better at cooking?

Mark: Best believe I’m the one washing the dishes.

Kim: Mark, for sure, is washing 100%. I prefer cooking.

What did you learn from the chefs? Were there any tips you didn’t know before?

Kim: I learned a lot from the chefs, starting with properly cutting vegetables. In the past, I didn’t have any cooking methods. I just did it randomly. Now I’ve learned how to cook, season, and even fix the food’s taste. For instance, if it’s too salty, just add sugar. Of course, it depends on the food, too.

Mark: Yeah. Also, we’ve made a lot of dishes. Sometimes it takes the whole day to create one menu.

Kim: Somedays, we arrive at 11 AM and leave around nighttime, but it was super fun!

Can you share your secret trick, Mark?

Mark: You need to have all the ingredients. If you need to find substitutes, find them.

What’s the dish you eat that always makes you think of Kim?

Mark: Bread, because she’s half Thai. She also likes to eat bread a lot, but she’s allergic to gluten. Every time we walk past a bakery, she’ll always say how yummy it looks, but she can’t have it, or her eyes get puffy.

What’s the menu you eat that always makes you think of Mark?

Kim: It’s chicken stir-fry with cashew nuts because Mark loves it. Or pork crackling or soy-marinated crab. He taught me how to eat soy-marinated crab.

Mark: I like chicken stir-fry with cashew nuts because there’s a lot of texture. I introduced Kim to a lot of food, like soy-marinated crab and bugs.

After finishing the series, how would you rate each other on your cooking skill development?

Mark: I’ll always give her a 10 out of 10 because we were so tired. We put in so much effort, and the food turned out great every time.

Kim: Same. A 10 as well. Before, when Mark would cook, his food was weird. The taste was strange. But now, after learning and the adjustments, his food is yummy. I can actually say it’s delicious. But before, it was “just edible.”

Lastly, what do you prefer now: cooking or buying food?

Mark: For me, it’s both. I like to switch around. I have to take care of my physique. When I have to watch what I eat, I cook. When I don’t have to, I like to order. I also exercise a lot. But I like to make soup when we have to go on a diet.

Kim: I like to cook dinner. During the day, I eat whatever I want because I exercise. But for dinner, I like to make salads. Anything that’s low carb. For protein, I choose fish or chicken.