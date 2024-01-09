Marry My Husband: All the details about the upcoming episodes

After its successful debut on 1 January, everyone started taking note of the ongoing South Korean television series Marry My Husband. Based on a web novel of the same name, Marry My Husband is an already popular webtoon. The first two episodes of the series were an instant hit after people got to watch the drama show on Amazon Prime Video, making fans more eager to learn about the cast, plot, and release date of Episode 3 of Marry My Husband.

Episode 1 of the drama released on 1 January 2024 with 5.211 per cent viewership ratings, after which the second episode of the show released on 2 January 2024 with viewership ratings of 5.891 per cent. Episode 3 of Marry My Husband also has a release date now and everyone is looking forward to watch the drama show online and see the cast reunite to take the story forward. Here’s what can you expect in the new episode of this exciting Korean show.

When is Marry My Husband episode 3 releasing?

The release date of the K-drama Marry My Husband episode 3 is 8 January 2024. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video in selected regions worldwide excluding South Korea and China. The show revolves around a woman named Kang Ji-won (Park Min-young). She is unhappy in her married life and things get only worse when she finds out that her husband is having an affair with her best friend. She is killed by her husband upon confrontation, but life takes a strange turn and she wakes up in the past, 10 years earlier when she was dating Park Min-hwan (her husband). She then decides to get her best friend married to her husband as a part of her revenge.

The cast of Marry My Husband

The main cast of Marry My Husband includes names like Park Min-young as Kang Ji-won, Na In-woo as Yoo Ji-hyuk (Ji-won’s biggest cheerleader), Lee Yi-kyung as Park Min-hwan (Ji-won’s husband), Song Ha-yoon as Jung Soo-min (Ji-won’s only best friend) and Lee Gi-kwang as Baek Eun-ho (Ji-won’s high school classmate). The supporting cast of the drama show Marry My Husband includes names like Gong Min-jung, Choi Gyu-ri, Kim Jung-hee and Ha Do-kwon.

What happened in episodes 1 and 2 of the show?

Prior to the release date of episode 3, here is a recap of episodes 1 and 2 of Marry My Husband. Kang Ji-won learns that she is suffering from cancer and has 6-12 months to live. Her family including her dead father, her husband and her overbearing mother-in-law is introduced. Her husband, Park Min-hwan, is unemployed and is found in bed with Jung Soo-min Ji-won’s only best friend by her. The couple fights and Min-hwan grasps Ji-won and pushes her into a glass table. Ji-won’s head crashes into the glass and she dies.

How many episodes of Marry My Husband are there?

A new episode will air every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 (KST), i.e. 05:20 pm (IST), time slot. There are a total of 16 episodes of Marry My Husband which you can easily watch online at any given time. Each episode of the Korean series will be around 70 minutes long.

Marry My Husband trailer

Here is the gripping trailer of Marry My Husband:

Marry My Husband release schedule

Here is the schedule of all the episodes of the entertaining show. According to Yahoo.com, the k-drama starring Park Min-young is going to release its episode every Monday and Tuesday, that translates to dates mentioned below.

Episode 1: 01 January 2024 (out now)

Episode 2: 02 January 2024 (out now)

Episode 3: 08 January 2024 (Monday)

Episode 4: 09 January 2024

Episode 5: 15 January 2024

Episode 6: 16 January 2024

Episode 7: 22 January 2024

Episode 8: 23 January 2024

Episode 9: 29 January 2024

Episode 10: 30 January 2024

Episode 11: 05 February 2024

Episode 12: 06 February 2024

Episode 13: 12 February 2024

Episode 14: 13 February 2024

Episode 15: 19 February 2024

Episode 16: 20 February 2024

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where can I watch Marry My Husband?

You can watch Marry My Husband online on Amazon Prime Video.

– How many episodes of Marry My Husband are there?

There are 16 episodes of Marry My Husband.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb