Netflix Geeked Week returns this November 2023

From Stranger Things to Avatar, here’s what to expect from the upcoming Netflix Geeked Week 2023.

If you’re a fan of all the geeky things Netflix puts out, then remain calm. Netflix has announced that this year’s Geeked Week is close at hand. Aside from Tudum, Geeked Week is Netflix’s biggest event but with a bigger emphasis on, well, all things geeky. And since there are so many exciting geeky things the streaming giant has in store, this year’s Geeked Week is definitely one to look forward to.

[Hero image: Netflix]

What to expect for Netflix Geeked Week 2023

Geeked Week is kicking off on November 6 and lasts until November 12 with a plethora of reveals, first looks, and trailers. We’ve already gotten a taste of what to look forward to with a brand new look at the Avatar: The Last Airbender cast. The schedule hasn’t been officially revealed yet but November 6 is Stranger Things Day so expect to see things from the upcoming season as well as the West End play. Is it too much to ask for a trailer?

On November 9, the schedule teases first looks at Avatar and the upcoming final season of The Umbrella Academy (again, trailer please?). On the anime side of things, we’ll have a glimpse of the live-action Yu Yu Hakusho on November 10 and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on November 11. One Piece is also set to share some news for its second season.

Finally, on November 12 Zack Snyder is set to share something exclusive about Rebel Moon.

One big obstacle for Netflix Geeked Week 2023 is the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. They’re probably hoping the strike is resolved before this week-long event happens, but if not, we can expect not to see any of the talents making any appearances.

Geeked Week is going to be sharing updates on socials and streaming live on its website. Check the site frequently for updates to the schedule.