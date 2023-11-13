After 20 long years, the Underworld Detective is back. Yu Yu Hakusho‘s live adaptation is arriving on Netflix, and the trailer has just been dropped.

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix/Youtube]

Netflix just dropped the trailer for the Yu Yu Hakusho live adaptation

Many have heard the name, but never really got into it. The main reason is that Yu Yu Hakusho was serialised in 1990, with the story officially ending in 1994. To say it was well-received would be an understatement. After all, it remains one of the best-selling mangas of all time, with over 78 million copies in circulation worldwide as of 2022. The manga also won multiple awards, and spawned animated films, OVAs, studio albums, video games, and other merchandise popular around the world.

With the live adaptation announced, and now with trailer, it’s the perfect opportunity for both fans who would like to feel the childhood nostalgia and those who want to get into the series but never got the chance to.

It’s a big collaboration effort between global teams, with production strategy with teams from Japan and the United States, visual effects provided by Scanline VFX, and cast and crew based in Japan.

The trailer sees action-packed scenes directly referencing the manga as source material, showing Yusuke, Kurama, Hiei, and Kuwabara in settings that are bound to get fans reacquainted with their childhood. You can watch the trailer here: