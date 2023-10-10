‘The Crown’ to be released in two parts: Release date and details unveiled in new teaser

Netflix on 9 October made the official date announcement of The Crown season 6, revealing that it will be released in two parts. The Crown season 6 is set to be the final season of the acclaimed series.

According to the announcement, which was accompanied with a short teaser, the first part of The Crown season 6 will be released on 16 November with four episodes. It will be followed by the second part on 14 December with the remaining six episodes.

This is not the first time Netflix is bifurcating a season of its show. The model has been followed previously for extremely popular shows such as Stranger Things season 4 in 2022 and The Witcher season 3 in 2023.

All about Netflix series The Crown season 6

Teaser reveals Imelda Staunton as the older Queen Elizabeth II

A fictionalised account of the British royal family, the focus of The Crown is the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her marriage to her later years.

The short teaser of Season 6 of the Netflix series has glimpses of the actors who have portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the previous seasons, each of whom reflects on the role of the British monarch within the country.

A silhouette is seen passing a television footage of a younger Queen, played by Claire Foy, and a photograph of the middle-aged Queen, played by Olivia Colman, as their voices can be heard speaking about their duty as the sovereign.

That silhouette is then revealed as an older Queen, played by Imelda Staunton, as she walks up to what appears like a balcony. She pauses briefly, as the words ring: “What about the life I put aside? The woman I put aside.”

What is The Crown season 6 about?

The Crown season 5 revolved around the tumultuous times in the British household due to the divorce of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales. It also showed the contentious interview Diana gave to the disgraced BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

The final season, set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, will see the death of Diana in the 1997 Paris car accident. It will also show the early relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton, when they were studying at the University of St. Andrews.

Cast of The Crown season 6

Apart from Staunton, the final season of The Crown will star Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Ed McVey as Prince William, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The Crown has been one of the most successful shows for Netflix in recent years. Previous seasons have won Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Golden Globes, and Primetime Emmy Awards, among others, in multiple categories.

(Hero and Featured images: Screenshot/Netflix/@Netflix/YouTube)