8 candidates we’d love to see on ‘Physical 100’ Thailand

If, like us, you spent the majority of the last weeks admiring the sweaty six packs on Netflix’s Physical 100, you’re going to love this. Here are the Thai candidates we’d love to see if there ever was a Physical 100 Thailand.

It’s as if Korean television makers cleverly combined all the things we already loved about Squid Game and Single’s Inferno, and put them into one whole new project. Released on Netflix earlier this year, Physical 100 is a competition show which aims to find the one “best physique” out of 100 candidates. Over 14 challenges (including in-challenge games, redemption challenges, and pre-challenge games), competitors were faced with everything from hanging from a metal rack over a pool of water over to pushing an actual 1.5-ton boat.

[Hero Image Credit: Physical 100 via Netflix; Featured Image Credit: @chadchartandfriends/Instagram and Physical 100 via Netflix]

Often shirtless, many times hilarious, and always deeply respectful of one another, the candidates on Physical 100 became an addictive watch for both fitness and not-so-fitness fanatics. It really got us thinking: What would Physical 100 Thailand look like? What kind of candidates would there be? Would there be drama? And who would be the Thai ‘Sexyama’?

Honing different skills and disciplines, read on for our proposed candidate list for Physical 100 Thailand. From respected sports figures to local politicians, we tried to get a healthy serving of something for every challenge on this list.

8 Thai candidates we’d love to see on Physical 100 Thailand

The candidate: Bebe Tunchanok

The Physical 100 challenge: Hanging Torso Challenge

With over 2.5 million followers, Bebe would be unmissable from Physical 100 Thailand. The Adidas ambassador is an ACE Certified personal trainer, and a beloved Thai fitness influencers. Given her varied strengths in Pilates and boxing, she’d have the perfect combo for both strength and endurance challenges, and like the female candidate Shim Euddeum, would use her mental strength to stay cool and collected during the Hanging Torso Challenge.

The candidates: Mickey & Janie

The Physical 100 challenge: Team Sand Challenge

Remember the fit bodybuilding couple on Physical 100? We nominate Mickey and Janie to be our celebrity couple on the show. The fitness fanatics are always working out, and Mickey is even a performance coach and health content creator, so we know he’d keep the motivation going between himself and his superstar wife. In the Team Sand Challenge, they’d benefit from their combined strength and communication for getting the sand bags across the bridge.

Candidate: Tulyatep

The Physical 100 challenge: ‘The Tail of Ouroboros’ Running Challenge

Many of the challenges on Physical 100 required strength, but running was an equally necessary skill. As the captain of Adidas Runners Bangkok, we know Tulyatep has the stamina to keep going round after round, and would outrun anybody in the running challenge.

The candidate: Anan Anwar

The Physical 100 challenge: ‘The Fire of Prometheus’ Obstacle Course Challenge

The founder of Team Farang, Anan could feature as the ‘farang’ on the show, just like the Germans and Americans on Physical 100. The singer, actor, and traceur is known for his parkour skills, which we were missing in the original series. He’s exactly the kind of person you’d want on your team for the obstacle course challenge.

The candidate: Mika Chunuonsee

The Physical 100 challenge: Triangle Shuttle Run

Mika Chunuonsee is also an Adidas ambassador, and a footballer for the Lamphun Warriors. Given his training, we know he’d be familiar with shuttle runs, and we know he’d succeed in this challenge, given his stamina and high endurance.

The candidate: Topp Jirayut

The Physical 100 challenge: Square Flip Challenge

As the founder and group CEO of Bitkub, Top is one of Thailand’s most famous entrepreneurs, and a leading expert on bitcoin and open blockchain. The show has proven that devising a smart strategy before the games begin is vital, and we know Topp would strategise smart. In the Square Flip challenge, Top would manage to save his energy by finding a system for flipping the tiles just in time. He’d stay cool and save his energy for the coming two games.

The honorary candidate: Chadchart

The Physical 100 challenge: Team Boat Challenge

The boat challenge was inarguably the toughest challenge of them all, and yet it was also one of the greatest examples of true sportsmanship. Choo Sung-hoon led his team to victory with motivational words and exemplary leadership. We nominate Chadchart for this role, as he could join as an honorary member much like Choo Sung-hoon. We also wonder whom he would pick in Death Match wrestle challenge. Physical 100, time to come to Thailand.