The podcasts young generation Thais are listening to

Times change, and the media landscape has changed. Podcasts have become one way to get news and listen to everyday content, especially for people in the younger generations. Here, we have listed down 6 podcasts the current Thai new gens love to listen to.

From newspapers to Netflix, people have choices to keep themselves up-to-date with what is happening across the world, and podcasts are one of the fastest-growing options. If you like the simplicity or you are a multitasker who can’t concentrate your eyes on a screen, a podcast only requires you to be all ears. Just like an old-school radio, it compresses stories and brings to you news in audio form, and yet what makes podcast more interesting is the variety in content.

Podcasts are popular among new generations, but it doesn’t matter if you are a baby boomer or millennial because podcasts are an open space for you to listen to the outside world, or even be the one who tells a story to others. In English or in Thai, here are the 6 podcasts new generation Thais are currently loving most.

[Hero image credit: Soundtrap/Unsplash; Featured image credit: Mission to the Moon podcast]

The 6 podcasts new generation Thais are listening to

People You May Know (Thai)

People You May Know, or PYMK, is hosted by a Thai influencer named Farose who is famous for travel and education videos. This podcast centres on well-known public figures who are no longer alive. Whether your interest is fashion, philosophy, history, or music, this knowledgable yet fun podcast has you covered. Farose invites guests from various fields to talk about interesting people such as Marilyn Monroe, Picasso, and Maradona. Know them or not, check out this podcast to find people you may know.

Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain (English)

If you’re new to podcasts, this might be for you. Emma talks anything from random stories from her upbringing to more complicated philosophy. This podcast really proves that anything goes, as Emma really makes any topics go with her own unique way of telling a story.

TED Talks Daily (English)

This podcast is very much like the TED Talks you know and love, but in podcast form. TED Talks devotes its stages to be a bridge between people through the art of storytelling. Whilst some talk on serious matters, some use a chance to share their personal experiences. Every weekday, TED Talks Daily delivers you the latest talk in audio. With a large variety in terms of topics, TED Talks Daily is genuinely for everyone.

Pop Off (English)

In today’s world, it can be quite hard to keep up with pop culture. Kim’s breakups? Daily TikTok drama? No matter what, Pop Off is designed to inform you with trending issues you’ll find useful for lunchtime gossip. Whilst some topics may seem unnecessary to discuss, it’s always good to know so you don’t fall behind in this chaotic world. It’s pretty entertaining, too.

Mission To The Moon (Thai)

The new generation is such a competitive group of people, and everyone aspires to be the top in their field. Mission To The Moon is often in the saved list of those whose age doesn’t limit their big dreams. This podcast channel offers content that will help you grow in your career, including tips for a growth mindset or how to be a leader in the modern world. So, if you are one of those who pursue a big career at an early age, this podcast is for you to fulfil your Mission To The Moon.

Theory of Love-Salmon Podcast (Thai)

“What is love?” is a question that people discuss in every generation. This podcast provides an answer to that by discussing simple love-related problems. Love in the workplace, women and fortunetelling, and even gas-lighting are some of the topics, along with other problematic things people face in their romantic relationships. What sets this podcast apart from other love-relationship podcasts is that it is hosted by a doctor and a creative director who give you oddly refreshing advice from their perspective towards the selected topic.