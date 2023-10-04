The best Twitter (or X) reactions to Prime Video’s ‘Gen V’

facebook
Entertainment
04 Oct 2023 03:53 PM

Eric E. Surbano

We revisit the diabolical world of The Boys through the lens of young and upcoming superheroes in Gen V, and it seems that Twitter (or X) is loving it.

The Boys’ subversion of the superhero genre has garnered it lots of fans and it’s quickly become one of the best shows out there as of late. Homelander’s Superman-esque public persona but with far-right ideologies going up against the comparatively weaker Boys, led by Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, is a tense stand-off that has been unravelling for three seasons now. With Gen V, Prime Video’s spin-off of the popular show, the creators seek to show the world of The Boys through the eyes of different characters, namely college students attending the most prestigious superhero university in the world.

[Hero image: Prime Video]

Twitter (or X) is loving Prime Video’s Gen V

gen v
Image credit: Prime Video

For those who follow the show, you’ll know that Vought, the company that basically sponsors the superheroes and runs the university, is as diabolical as can be. Many people assumed that Gen V would track the rise of a new generation of superheroes, who, in the world of The Boys, are not as admirable as their Marvel or DC counterparts. But much like The Boys, the Platform Formerly Known as Twitter is hailing it for subverting audience expectations.

If you haven’t watched the first three episodes of the series, which dropped on September 29, then all these tweets (or posts) are going to be wild without any sort of context. If you’ve watched The Boys, you know just how insane things can get so perhaps you can just fill in the blanks.

There are plenty of things I wish I could divulge here but that would just spoil things for you and would probably get me fired. I’ll just go ahead and share these tweets (or posts). If you’ve watched the show, you’ll understand. If you haven’t, well… use your imagination.

Gen V is not streaming on Prime Video.

 

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
