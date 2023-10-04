The best Twitter (or X) reactions to Prime Video’s ‘Gen V’

We revisit the diabolical world of The Boys through the lens of young and upcoming superheroes in Gen V, and it seems that Twitter (or X) is loving it.

The Boys’ subversion of the superhero genre has garnered it lots of fans and it’s quickly become one of the best shows out there as of late. Homelander’s Superman-esque public persona but with far-right ideologies going up against the comparatively weaker Boys, led by Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, is a tense stand-off that has been unravelling for three seasons now. With Gen V, Prime Video’s spin-off of the popular show, the creators seek to show the world of The Boys through the eyes of different characters, namely college students attending the most prestigious superhero university in the world.

[Hero image: Prime Video]

Twitter (or X) is loving Prime Video’s Gen V

For those who follow the show, you’ll know that Vought, the company that basically sponsors the superheroes and runs the university, is as diabolical as can be. Many people assumed that Gen V would track the rise of a new generation of superheroes, who, in the world of The Boys, are not as admirable as their Marvel or DC counterparts. But much like The Boys, the Platform Formerly Known as Twitter is hailing it for subverting audience expectations.

If you haven’t watched the first three episodes of the series, which dropped on September 29, then all these tweets (or posts) are going to be wild without any sort of context. If you’ve watched The Boys, you know just how insane things can get so perhaps you can just fill in the blanks.

There are plenty of things I wish I could divulge here but that would just spoil things for you and would probably get me fired. I’ll just go ahead and share these tweets (or posts). If you’ve watched the show, you’ll understand. If you haven’t, well… use your imagination.

Literally 3mins into Gen V pic.twitter.com/1L3otodInQ — Ghyslain®️ (@hubertghyslain) September 29, 2023

#GenV feels just like that sky high movie. i think we won y’all pic.twitter.com/H8kzwQiFLY — fck this beat! (@herusus333) September 29, 2023

so i finished all 3 episodes and i literally have no words IM HOOKED. IM GONNA PROTECT SAM WITH MY LIFE!!!!

#genv pic.twitter.com/2RYr56N3ex — draco🤡 (@KlLLERKLOWNS) September 29, 2023

me distracting the guards so sam can escape the woods #GenV pic.twitter.com/0DZu9JI8pK — marie moreau's pocket knife 🩸 (@sapphichalamet) October 2, 2023

I need the next episode of Gen V. pic.twitter.com/T9j161MCOO — kay (@jasimisinclair) October 2, 2023

Gen V episode 1 out of context #GenV pic.twitter.com/9LJ9jLtNfz — kay (@jasimisinclair) September 29, 2023

Me 5 mins into watching Gen V pic.twitter.com/VZGHmyyh2o — rex (@beentheguyfr) September 29, 2023

Gen V is not streaming on Prime Video.