Review: ‘Citadel’, Prime Video’s new spy thriller, is filled with tropes and fun

The Russo Brothers-produced show on Prime Video, Citadel, has the makings of a great spy thriller. It’s familiar but throws in a few monkey wrenches to keep you glued to your screen.

Spy films swing like a pendulum. They’ll be gritty and realistic in one period then be over the top and almost cartoonish in the next. We see it in the Bourne films, which are pretty much grounded in reality, while the Kingsman movies decided to go the over-the-top route. And then, of course, there’s James Bond, who has had his fair share of campy films in the early days only to be revived as dark and gritty in Daniel Craig’s era.

Prime Video’s new series, Citadel, which premieres today, straddles the line between realism and spy fantasy. While it does feel grounded in some ways, there are also a lot of instances that remind you that this is a spy thriller show. Tropes abound in the first three episodes of this series, which I was given early access to, and while “tropes” has had a negative connotation as of late, it’s not necessarily a bad thing here. After all, they’re tropes because they work.

Citadel is a spy organisation with no loyalty to any country. The series kicks off when two of its top agents, Mason (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), are caught in an ambush where it’s revealed that Manticore, Citadel’s rival, is eradicating them from the face of the earth. Their operatives are being killed, covers are being blown, and they have nothing left to do but run. After a turn of events, both Mason and Nadia lose their memories and go on to live normal lives for eight years until something pulls them back into the game.

All the makings of a spy thriller are here: two leads that ooze sex appeal and have great chemistry, a globe-trotting adventure that takes you to almost-fantastical locations, action sequences with cars with guns and a spy on a ski, and cool gadgets like a syringe that brings back memories. From the get-go, it’s evident that the show drips with style and finesse. But while the fantastical elements are present, it also keeps a foot in the real world.

The show is full of tropes. The two utterly good-looking leads definitely look like the spies who’ll love you, there’s Bourne-like amnesia, and Stanley Tucci, who steals every scene he’s in, plays Citadel’s tech genius. Manticore, Citadel’s equally shadowy rival, is unsurprisingly involved in a number of governments, hearkening to Bond’s villainous Sceptre organisation. Oh, and like Bond, Mason seems to have introduced his real name to everyone. I don’t blame him. If you have a great name like Mason Kane, you’ll definitely want to use it.

It’s these tropes that actually make the show enjoyable. Predictable? Sure, but still enjoyable. And anyways, Citadel still throws some twists and turns there that will keep you hooked. While the whole “saving the world mission” is the overarching plot of the series, there are also the secrets that everyone seems to be keeping from each other. It is, after all, a spy thriller. Of course there’ll be secrets.

The one thing that Citadel is doing that no other show has done before is that it’s meant to be the launching point of a number of other global shows, two of which are already in production in Italy and India. But aside from globe-spanning spy organisation, nothing was really set up or mentioned in the first three episodes. Perhaps it will be alluded to in the following eps.

Citadel manages to make use of what makes spy thrillers great. It feels familiar, but the twists and reveals still surprise. And yes, there were already a number of twists even in just the first three episodes. Twisty and tropey—in other words, all the makings of a great spy thriller.

