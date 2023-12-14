Review: ‘The Crown’ says goodbye with a slow, disjointed yet heartwarming ending

Netflix’s historical drama finally comes to a close after six seasons. Here’s our review of Season 6 Part 2 of The Crown.

The big question on everyone’s minds after the first part of the sixth season dropped last November was how Peter Morgan and co. would end this six-year historical saga revolving around the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Morgan had already said that despite the Queen’s passing while the last season was in production, they wouldn’t depict her death in the series. Ultimately, Morgan, who’s said before that the show was a love letter to the queen, gives the show a fitting and touching end, though it’s a bit of a bumpy road to get there. Here’s our review of Season 6 Part 2 of The Crown.

No spoilers ahead so read freely!

[Hero image: Netflix]

Season 6 Part 2 of ‘The Crown’ is scattered but has a great ending. Here’s our review.

Willsmania

Post-Diana, the show pivots its focus on William (Ed McVey) for a little bit and his woes as a grieving prince in the spotlight. The aftermath of his mother’s death is already hard on him, but it’s only made more difficult and immensely more awkward by the fact that women seem to be enamoured by him now, sending him borderline inappropriate mail all while he’s still dealing with unresolved grief. One of the shining moments in his story is when he talks to his father, Charles (Dominic West), and says… well, what everyone is thinking of.

I was expecting they were going to spend some time fleshing out William’s story as the second in line to the throne. They had done that previously with Charles, and after all, the Crown is the institution and not limited to just Elizabeth. The show does delve a little into William slowly coming to grips with the inevitable responsibility he would have to bear, but it sort of just happens. Perhaps Diana’s death should have been tackled last season so this season could delve more into the aftermath and William’s story.

One thing that Netflix marketed as something to look forward to in the second part of this season was William and Kate’s love story. Well, it’s… there. There’s nothing wrong with McVey or Meg Bellamy, who plays the current Princess of Wales. It’s just that their story lacks the emotional impact I was expecting. Was it because only two episodes gave time to flesh out their relationship? I’m not entirely sure, but like William realising his role in the family, their love story just happens.

The show also suggests that Catherine and William’s relationship was orchestrated. You’ll figure out who when you watch the show but it was weird how it played out and how it was… well, insinuated and just left like that.

Elizabeth vs. the World

This part’s strongest episodes are when it focuses back on Elizabeth, played one last time by the fantastic Imelda Staunton. For the first time in her reign, the Queen grapples with an existential crisis, the fear of loneliness, and her own mortality. So many things happen around her during these episodes: September 11, Harry’s infamous Nazi costume, Charles and Camilla marrying. As always, she’s the one who tries to keep everything and everyone in order—and really, she seems to be the only one who’s able to. Like one surprise “character” says, she’s different from the rest of the family.

But she’s also dealing with all these new questions that have now been raised in the latter part of her reign. What happens when she’s left all alone? What happens when she’s gone? Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and as these episodes show, also sometimes lonely.

Finale

Fortunately, the final episode is a fitting send-off to a show that’s had a marvellous six-year run. This season and the past season strayed away from Elizabeth at times, and for good reason. But “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” brings it all back to her, the woman who ascended the throne at 25 years old. Morgan was able to remind me of just how much Elizabeth had changed over the course of her reign, the things she had to go through, and the pleasures she had to sacrifice as Sovereign.

God save the Queen

Season 6 as a whole remains great, thanks to a strong first part that covered Diana’s death and a good finish. Part 2 by itself, however, was a little all over the place. It lacked the emotional depth I was expecting it to have especially since this is the end of a six-year-long run, though the last episode did manage to save it a little bit for me. The approach on the landing was a little wobbly but the landing itself was pretty smooth.

Despite the somewhat lacklustre Part 2, it shouldn’t be forgotten that The Crown is a show that’s the first of its kind: one that revolved around the life of a person who was still alive then, tackled historical events, and had the ingenuity to change the cast as the characters aged. For that, The Crown is definitely a show for the ages.

Now to watch the entire thing again.

All episodes of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix