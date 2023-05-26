The net worth of the cast of ‘Selling Sunset’

Just to further cement the fact of how broke we all are, here’s the rumoured net worth of the cast of Selling Sunet, which we recommend you read while eating instant noodles so that the disparity really sinks in.

Selling Sunset (2019–present) is a popular Netflix show that revolves around the real-world brokerage company The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, USA, and showcases the lives of its cast, the realtors, whose individual net worths run into the millions.

But the show is not something like Bling Empire (2021–2022), which depicts the uber-rich lifestyles of wealthy Asian Americans in the US. Created by Adam DiVello, Selling Sunset is about the cast members, all of whom are part of the company. They sell multi-million-dollar luxurious properties in LA to high-net-worth customers.

On the other hand, part of their personal lives and their dynamics (read: rivalry) in the workspace are also portrayed in the show. As such, viewers can witness the display of wealth by the realtors through their fashion choices, expensive cars and other spending, as well as glimpses of luxury properties and how they engage in their trade.

Selling Sunset has had a run of six seasons so far and will also have a seventh instalment.

The net worths of the cast members of Selling Sunset

A quick look at the cast members and their net worths reveals that Jason, who is the president and founder of the group, and his twin brother Brett are the richest members. They are followed by Chrishell Stause, who is listed as a realtor associate, alongside all the other cast members on the official website.

Here is how all of them who have been on the show stack up.

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim: USD 50 million each

Chrishell Stause: USD 6 million

Vanessa Villela: USD 5 million

Emma Hernan: USD 3 million

Heather Rae El Moussa: USD 3 million

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet: USD 2 to USD 7 million total

Davina Potratz: USD 2 million

Christine Quinn: USD 1.5 to USD 3 million

Maya Vander: USD 1 million

Amanza Smith: USD 1 million

Chelsea Lazkani: USD 500,000

Cast members of Selling Sunset, what they do and their net worths

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim

The Oppenheim twins have a net worth of USD 50 million each, estimates Celebrity Net Worth. Jason has a law degree and was in the legal profession before entering the real-estate business. In fact, it was Jason who created The Oppenheim Group by re-branding The Stern Realty Co., a 19th-century company founded by his great-great-grandfather Jacob Stern. Brett, later, joined Jason, and together they built the business.

Chrishell Stause

One of the richest stars on Selling Sunset by net worth, Stause is a real estate agent and actor. Reports say she earns a substantial amount from her sponsored posts for her over 3.6 million Instagram followers.

Stause has been a famous face on television. She had recurring roles on Days of Our Lives (2013-2021) and The Young and the Restless (2016). She appeared as herself in the reality show Dancing with the Stars (2020) as well as the third season of Bling Empire (2022). But several reports agree that much of her wealth is because of her realtor role in Selling Sunset for The Oppenheim Group.

Stause had told Page Six in 2018 that she was “homeless a few times in my life and it was really hard growing up.” Reports now suggest that she bought a Hollywood Hills house in 2021 for over USD 3 million.

Vanessa Villela

At around USD 5 million, Vanessa Villela is certainly among the richest cast members of Selling Sunset. But unlike most others, much of her wealth is because of her prolific body of work on Mexican television.

The Mexican-American actor has been the star of several shows since the early 1990s. Some of them are Gotita de amor (1998), El Cuerpo del Deseo (2005-2006), Amores de Mercado (2006-2007) and El Señor de los Cielos (2016-2018). She joined The Oppenheim Group in the fourth season of Selling Sunset and has now made a name for herself in the real-estate business, too.

Emma Hernan

Commission from real-estate deals isn’t the only source of income for Hernan. Her fortune has primarily been built on the success of her plant-based frozen food business named Emma Leigh & Co., which sells a vegan version of the delicious pastry called empanada. While her Instagram account boasts over 2 million followers, she has also undertaken modelling assignments — both of which are additional sources of revenue for her.

In an interview with People magazine in 2021, Hernan said that she “started investing in stocks at a really young age.” According to the report, she obtained her real estate licence in 2018 and has purchased several investment properties with Oppenheim’s help.

Reports suggest that all earnings put together, her net worth is around USD 3 million.

Heather Rae El Moussa

Married to Tarek El Moussa, whose wealth is estimated at around USD 15 million, Heather Rae El Moussa also has an HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, with her husband. In addition to that, the couple flips properties for profit.

A former Playboy Playmate, she joined The Oppenheim Group in 2015. Most of her wealth comes from Selling Sunset where she has sold houses worth millions of dollars. She also earns from sponsored posts on her Instagram account, where she shares updates about her multiple endorsement deals and family with her over 3 million followers.

Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet

There is no clarity on the exact net worth of Mary Fitzgerald, but estimates agree that it is somewhere between USD 1 million and USD 2 million. She is one of the major cast members of the Netflix show, having been around since the first season.

The vice president of The Oppenheim Group, Fitzgerald is one of the most successful realtors on the show. She has her own business of reselling properties at a profit with her husband Romain Bonnett, whose own net worth is estimated somewhere between USD 1 million and USD 5 million. The couple’s total net worth sits around USD 2 million to USD 7 million.

Davina Potratz

Potratz is a former model who joined The Oppenheim Group as Director of New Development/Broker Associate in 2018. She has not just been a licensed realtor since 2006 but also a real estate broker, which means she can employ her own agents. As such, her net worth is reportedly around USD 2 million.

She is also believed to have earned well during her modelling days, which took her to various places in the world.

Christine Quinn

The real-estate agent has been one of the biggest faces of Selling Sunset. According to celebrity wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth, Quinn is worth USD 3 million. But some other sources peg that figure to either USD 1.5 million or USD 2 million. Her husband, tech mogul Christian Richard, is reportedly worth USD 20 million.

Nevertheless, Quinn’s CV boasts acting and writing credits, too. She has appeared in films and shows such as Humans vs Zombies (2011), Drop Dead Diva (2014), Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015), Ballers (2015) and NCIS: Los Angeles (2015).

Quinn has also written a book, How to Be a Boss B*tch, which was published in 2022. She reportedly has sponsorship deals with the makeup brand Ciaté and a shoe collection with Shoe Dazzle as well.

Even though she is not part of season 6 and will not be appearing in season 7 either, she remains the most-followed cast member of Selling Sunset on Instagram with over 4.6 million followers.

Maya Vander

Besides her role at The Oppenheim Group, Vander also works as a realtor at Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Miami. This dual role brings her a decent revenue, which, some estimates suggest could be around USD 1 million. She also runs her personal online real estate course.

As Vander has seemingly settled in Miami, she did not return for Selling Sunset season 6.

Amanza Smith

A former model and interior designer who decked up homes, Smith is a licensed real estate agent, working with the others at The Oppenheim Group. Her background has helped her grow in her current role, despite being relatively new in the field of selling properties. It is because of this reason that her net worth is estimated at around USD 1 million. It is believed that she continues to take up interior design projects besides selling on Selling Sunset.

Chelsea Lazkani

Lazkani is the most recent member of the cast on Selling Sunset and, as such, the team at The Oppenheim Group. Although new to the show and the company, Lazkani has experience in the field as she was already working in real estate for Rodeo Realty prior to her switch to Oppenheim.

Born and raised in the UK, Lazkani has also worked in the oil and gas industry as a business strategist and solar analyst. Her husband is Jeff Lazkani, managing partner at brand response media agency Icon Media Direct. Both Chelsea Lazkani and her husband are reportedly worth USD 500,000 each.

