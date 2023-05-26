‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

If you think you knew reality TV drama, baby, you’ve seen nothing yet. Selling Sunset Season 5 took the internet by storm and we’re living for all the memes and reactions.

There are so many things going on in one season that we don’t even know if we’re watching only one show anymore. Family law, office wear, drug tests, pregnancy, an abundance of roasts, and so much more is incoming if you haven’t seen it yet. Oh, and they sell houses, too.

But the memes and reactions to Selling Sunset season 5 are what we’re here for. It’s honestly worth watching the whole thing just for them. The fact that we can’t categorise this article as “art” is a travesty. Read on for the best of the internet on Selling Sunset Season 5 below.

[Hero and Featured Image via Netflix]

Selling Sunset Season 5 memes and reactions

Till you make it, girl

Romain when Mary shows up to check on the penthouse #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/a4V94r7DLl — SlipperJones (@JonesSlipper) May 20, 2023

I wish I had her strength

And we were all living for this moment

“it doesn’t seem like there’s only wine in your glass” IM CRYINNGG CHRISHELL REALLY GAGGED HER😭😭💀💀💀 annoying asl #SellingSunset #SellingSunset6 pic.twitter.com/LR9ZrLHpc6 — Baehisn⁷ (@baehisn) May 20, 2023

NOT THIS

Mary asking "is this a wig" Davina saying "at least you can switch out your styles" Chelsea saying "you need more Black friends" just so much going on #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/E3JRX371kG — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) May 19, 2023

And we love her for it, periodt

Alcohol poisoning incoming forreal

take a shot every time heather says “i’m not a pot stirrer or shit starter” #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/hx3pDsUaMD — and theo (@bibehling) May 23, 2023

She feels more part of the show than Davina at this point

the way maya isn't even a part of the show anymore but she still managed to get her seasonal pregnancy announcement in 😭 #SellingSunset — Luc (@LucyFisher15) May 21, 2023

This is basically the whole season

Girl, Crishell’s comebacks are 10/10

just got to the Selling Sunset Chrishell/Nicole/drugs scene and I’m weeping –everyone’s reaction, the captions, this is cinema pic.twitter.com/5Sz8OuLEI3 — Lindsay (@lindsayishere) May 24, 2023

This deserves its very own spin-off show, if we’re honest.