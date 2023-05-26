‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

facebook
Entertainment
26 May 2023 01:48 PM

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

If you think you knew reality TV drama, baby, you’ve seen nothing yet. Selling Sunset Season 5 took the internet by storm and we’re living for all the memes and reactions.

There are so many things going on in one season that we don’t even know if we’re watching only one show anymore. Family law, office wear, drug tests, pregnancy, an abundance of roasts, and so much more is incoming if you haven’t seen it yet. Oh, and they sell houses, too.

But the memes and reactions to Selling Sunset season 5 are what we’re here for. It’s honestly worth watching the whole thing just for them. The fact that we can’t categorise this article as “art” is a travesty. Read on for the best of the internet on Selling Sunset Season 5 below.

[Hero and Featured Image via Netflix]

Selling Sunset Season 5 memes and reactions

Till you make it, girl

I wish I had her strength

And we were all living for this moment

NOT THIS

And we love her for it, periodt

Alcohol poisoning incoming forreal

She feels more part of the show than Davina at this point

This is basically the whole season

Girl, Crishell’s comebacks are 10/10

This deserves its very own spin-off show, if we’re honest.

Social Media memes selling sunset
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
