7 best movies and TV shows starring Shin Hye-sun, Korea’s ‘diction fairy’

From a fierce lawyer to a talented violinist – there’s nary a character that actress Shin Hye-sun hasn’t embodied with perfection. Her filmography is vast, boasting several exciting titles that have topped viewership ratings, bagged awards, and garnered acclaim from critics. Here’s a look at a few of the best movies and TV shows that Shin-Hye-sun has aced throughout her career.

One of the most prominent actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry – Shin Hye-sun has seen a steady rise in popularity over the course of her career, be it movies or TV shows. This, courtesy of a large body of work – exploring genres like fantasy, historical fiction, romantic comedy, legal drama, the works. Add to this, her accurate diction – earning her the moniker ‘diction fairy’ – and it’s no surprise why she’s lauded for her acting prowess, screen presence, and versatility. The star has trained to be in the profession, having studied at the National High School of Traditional Korean Arts. She also holds a graduate degree in film art from Sejong University.

Reflecting on her choice of roles – as diverse as her filmography – depended on what she most ‘resonated’ with. The South China Morning Post quotes her saying, “There have been moments of regret over my decisions, but I’m not sure. Sometimes, I just feel a strong pull toward certain roles.” Her latest pick is that of Ban Ji-eum, a woman with supernatural abilities who discovers romance in See You in My 19th Life. If you’ve yet to be acquainted with them all or are looking for a fun Korean watch – here’s a look at a few of the best TV shows and movies by Shin Hye-Sun on our radar.

7 best Shin Hye-sun movies and TV shows to binge watch:

High School King of Savvy

Directed by: Yoo Je-won

Cast: Seo In-guk, Lee Ha-na, Lee Soo-hyuk, Lee Yul-eum, Shin Hye-sun

Episodes: 18

Release date: 16 June, 2014

Synopsis: Lee Min-suk (played by Seo In-guk) – a varsity ice hockey player looks a lot like his older brother. He leads an uneventful high school life until he’s called upon by the latter to take his place as a high-ranking executive at a new job. Over the course of this impersonation act, he learns how a Korean office works and falls in love with the temp Jung Soo-young (played by Lee Ha-na). Also in the picture? Go Yoon-joo (played by Shin Hye-sun) who’s a fellow retail employee who catches the attention of another employee.

This K-drama marks Shin Hye-sun’s early days in the industry. Despite her role being small, her performance was lauded by critics. In particular, screenwriter Cho Sung-hee was quoted saying, Shin’s performance in High School King of Savvy was so natural that it automatically caught my eyes. She was still a rookie and yet she knew how to relax and how to act neatly,” as per South China Morning Post.

She Was Pretty

Directed by: Jung Dae-Yoon

Cast: Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-joon, Go Joon-hee, Choi Si-won

Episodes: 16

Release date: 16 September, 2015

Synopsis: Kim Hye-jin (played by Hwang Jung-eum) was stunning when young, becoming unpopular as she aged. On the other hand, Ji Sung-joon (played by Park Seo-joon) was bullied for being overweight in his childhood, growing up to be a successful, conventionally attractive individual. The former evades meeting the latter years later due to embarrassment over this change in fortune and circumstances, forcing her best friend to go in her place instead. Interestingly, this results in her landing a job at a fashion magazine under the new editor who happens to be Sung-joon. Soon enough, she begins falling for him. However, another staff member adds to the complication – falling for her just as Sung–Joon begins to recall who she was. Meanwhile, Han Seol (played by Shin Hye-sun) – a beauty assistant – tries to woo the chairman’s son and ends up falling for someone else instead.

Despite the minor role, this popular TV show put Shin Hye-sun in the radar of many professionals in the industry. It also earned her a nomination in the 2015 MBC Drama Awards in the Best New Actress in a New Miniseries category.

The Legend Of The Blue Sea

Directed by: Jin Hyuk, Park Ji-eun

Cast: Jun Ji-hyun, Lee Hee-joon, Shin Won-ho

Episodes: 20

Release date: 16 November, 2016

Synopsis: Mermaid Shim Cheong (played by Jun Ji-hyun) is washed ashore, making her way to the city where she stumbles upon Heo Joon-Jae (played by Lee Min-ho). The latter has magical abilities and looks like her nobleman lover from a bygone era. In the modern-day, however, he is a con man, opening up his home to her in hopes of robbing her of her expensive bracelet worth millions. Cha Shi Ah (played by Shin Hye-sun) is his university junior and has feelings for him. Eventually, she gets a job as a researcher at Kaist, one of Korea’s top science and technology universities and finds true love.

Her stellar performance earned her a nomination in the 2016 SBS Drama Awards in the Excellence Award, Actress In A Fantasy Drama category. During this time, IB Times quoted her reflecting on her career. “I’m still an unknown rookie actress. It’s my dream to work as an actress all my life. To achieve that, I have to discipline myself well from now on.” She further noted, “It’s been three years since I debuted. I didn’t dream of it to be this strenuous when I was younger, but this job is very fun in reality too. I like that I meet people, and I’m happy when I act. I’ll work hard to become a timeless and versatile actress, so please watch out for me.” Soon enough she’d brought her manifestations to reality.

My Golden Life

Directed by: Kim Hyung-seok

Cast: Park Si-hoo, Shin Hye-sun, Lee Tae-hwan, Seo Eun-soo

Episodes: 52

Release date: 2 September, 2017

Synopsis: Seo Ji-an (played by Shin Hye-sun) is a contract worker with a marketing team who is mistaken as the long-lost daughter of a rich family. While this does appear to be an opportunity to lead a better life, she soon encounters a series of difficulties. Also in the picture? Choi Do-kyung (played by Park Si-hoo) the son of the family and the heir to their business whom she’s grown close to.

This drama – which scored record viewership ratings in Korea – marks Shin Hye-sun’s big break, with her performance earning her the title of ‘Diction Fairy’ as well as several awards – Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama, 2017 KBS Drama Awards and Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama, 2018 APAN Star Awards. She was also nominated in the Best Actress for Television category at Baeksang Arts Awards. Needless to say, her popularity soared after this performance.

Still 17

Directed by: Jo Soo-won

Cast: Shin Hye-sun, Yang Se-jong, Ahn Hyo-seop

Episodes: 32

Release date: 23 July, 2018

Synopsis: Woo Seo-ri (played by Shin Hye-sun) is a young violinist who slips into a coma at the age of 17. Thirteen years later, she wakes up. Now 30, she sets out to look for her absent family. Along the way she encounters 30-year-old set designer Woo-Jin (played by Yang Se-jong) and his nephew Yoo Chan (played by Ahn Hyo-Seop). While the former is unwilling to help her, the latter is enthusiastic and energetic to do so.

Her performance in this TV show earned Shin Hye-sun the Top Excellence Award in the Actress in a Monday-Tuesday Drama at the 2018 SBS Drama Awards.

Innocence

Directed by: Park Sang-hyun

Cast: Shin Hye-sun, Bae Jong-ok, Heo Joon-ho

Release date: 10 June, 2020

Synopsis: Attorney Ahn Jung-in (played by Shin Hye-sun) works to defend her mother – who has dementia – after the latter is accused of committing murder at her husband’s funeral.

This movie marks Shin Hye-sun’s first lead role on the big screen, and her performance in the movie was received with considerable acclaim. She earned herself a nomination in the Best New Actress for Film category in the 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards as well as the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. Reflecting on her experience, she was quoted by Korea Times as saying, “”As I play bigger roles in drama series or films, the responsibility grows larger. I spend more time thinking about my acting and try not to compromise on the quality of my work.” She further noted that she was drawn to her character’s strength and determination in the face of challenges. “Such female-led legal dramas are not common these days, and my fans wanted me to play the role of a lawyer someday due to my clear diction.”

Mr. Queen

Directed by: Yoon Sung-Sik

Cast: Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-hyun, Bae Jong-ok, Kim Tae-woo, Seol In-ah, Na In-woo

Episodes: 20

Release date: December 12, 2020

Synopsis: Male chef Jang Bong-hwan (played by Choi Jin-hyuk) rises up the ranks to cook in the Blue House – the residence of South Korea’s most prominent politicians. However, after a near-death experience, he finds himself in the body of the young Queen Cheorin (played by Shin Hye-sun) from the Joseon Era. She is married to a royal who’s under the thumb of the former king’s wife. Complicated, dark secrets surround her.

This drama marked her first foray into historical features. Reflecting on this, she was quoted by AsiaOne as saying, “Every single scene was a challenge for me and was equally difficult. Despite that, I did try my best to have fun during the filming and did go through the filming in a very pleasant atmosphere.” Reflecting on the similarities she shares with her character she stated, “I feel that I am someone who is very easygoing and I enjoy things that make me feel comfortable. When it comes to being shy in front of people we aren’t close with, I think we both are similar.”

(Hero and featured image credit: @shinhs831/Instagram)