‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Season 2: Everything we know so far

Everything we know about the potential release date, plot and new contestants of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge season 2.

Squid Game: The Challenge, the spin-off based on the Netflix original series Squid Game, has won over fans since its premiere on the OTT giant. As the 10-part reality series draws closer to its finale, the internet can’t help but look forward to a season 2.

For the unversed, The Challenge is a new competition show on Netflix based on the hit South Korean TV series. In this version, 456 real contestants have signed up for tasks to complete a series of children’s games and to win a whopping reward of USD 4.56 million.

The adrenaline kicks off with a familiar Red Light, Green Light, where participants dodge death with every step. Yes, you heard it right — ink packs ready to burst if you falter. Throw in a round of Dalgona and some fresh challenges that keep contestants on the edge, and you have got a show that’s addictive.

As the countdown to the finale begins, fans are already tapping their fingers, wondering if The Challenge is gearing up for round two. The burning question is: Is Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 happening? On that note here’s…

Unravelling everything we know about ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ season 2

As the original first season was only released on 22 November 2023, there’s been no news of a second season of The Challenge, so far. Netflix has yet to announce the sequel.

Flashback to June 2022, when the news first dropped about the first season. Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, expressed gratitude to Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk, acknowledging the global phenomenon the show had become. “Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” he said in a public statement.

Fast forward to November 2023 and The Challenge has become the talk of the town reigning supreme as the most-streamed show in the UK. According to Collider, the reality series has drawn in 1.1 million viewers already. So, the buzz is real, which means it should not be long before the makers announce a season season of this adrenaline-fueled madness.

Who might compete in ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ season 2?

Just like the announcement of The Challenge season 2, it’s a mystery who will be the brave souls stepping into the arena for the Squid challenge. However, we can hopefully picture another batch of 456 contestants, hungry for victory and a sweet USD 4.56 million jackpot.

There’s more for the Squid squad!

While fans eagerly anticipate news of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2, there’s a silver lining. A second season of the original Squid Game is already in the Netflix pipeline, ready to drop soon. So get your squid-shaped snacks ready, because the saga is far from over.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Netflix)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When will Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 be released?

The release date for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 has not been announced yet.

– What will be the plot of Squid Game: The Challenge season 2?

The plot for Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 is currently undisclosed. As of now, details about the new contestants and the challenges remain a mystery.

The story originally appeared in AugustMan India.