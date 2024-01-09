‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 officially starts production

The cast and crew are going back to the Upside Down one last time as Stranger Things Season 5 officially kicks off production.

It seemed only like yesterday when a group of kids discovered a girl in the woods who had interesting telekinetic powers. Seven years, three seasons, and some growth spurts later, Stranger Things is kicking off production for Season 5, its final season. Just yesterday, the show’s official Instagram posted a photo of the cast with the Duffer Brothers, the creators of the show and its showrunners, to officially announce the beginning of production.

[Hero image: Netflix]

The end is nigh: production has started on Stranger Things Season 5

It was in February 2022 that the Duffer Brothers announced Stranger Things was renewed for Season 5—and that it would be its last. Due to the pandemic, they were able to outline the fifth season before Season 4 began shooting. Wirting for the show halted when the Writers’ Strike happened, causing a delay in the beginning of filming, which was first slated to start in 2023. Thankfully, production is now in full swing for the show’s final season.

Who’s in the cast?

The photo posted to announce the beginning of production shows off the stellar cast of Season 5. The show’s regulars have all returned for one last trip to the upside down: Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matrazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and Finn Wolfhard are all present and accounted for. Winona Ryder and David Harbour are on the left with Joe Keery and Maya Hawke close by as well as Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica, Lucas’ spitfire of a sister. Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer are in the foreground while the Duffer Brothers are standing on the right.

In the back of the photo are Cara Buono, who plays Mike’s mom, Karen; Amybeth McNulty, who plays Vickie, Robin’s love interest; and Brett Gelman, who plays conspiracy theorist Murray. Returning to terrorise the people of Hawkins is Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna. Last but not least, there’s the sole addition to the cast this season: the legendary Linda Hamilton.

Sadly absent from the cast (well, because his character died) is Joseph Quinn. Maybe he’ll make a cameo in the same way Dacre Montgomery did last season.

What’s going to happen in Stranger Things Season 5?

The fourth of the season of the show’s main revelation is Henry Creel aka Vecna, Eleven’s “older brother” and the first test subject of the Hawkins Lab. While the gang was able to vanquish him in Season 4, it was only temporary, and he’s sure to come back with a vengeance. His return was teased in the last shot of the season with the Upside Down now encroaching on the real world, which is probably what the gang will have to deal with in Season 5.

While the Duffers had Season 5 outlined before even shooting Season 4, they did say that they made changes after taking into consideration the audience reaction to Season 4, even going as far as to tweak the ending. The writers gave an apt description for Season 5: “Season 5 is like if Season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids.” That should give us all a pretty good idea of what to expect.

When is Stranger Things Season 5 dropping?

With production just kicking off, it’s possible we won’t get to enjoy the final season until 2025. Until then, we can brush up on everything that’s happened so far and watch the first four seasons on Netflix.