‘The Bear’ season 2: Cast, plot, release date, and more

We heard the name Bob Odenkirk and we’re excited already. Here’s all we know about The Bear season 2.

According to Variety, while details about Odenkirk’s character are being kept under wraps, it has been revealed that the actor will be starring in a guest role in The Bear.

In March, FX shared a teaser for the upcoming season. While the 30-second teaser trailer didn’t reveal much information about Season 2, it did reveal that The Beef is getting closed and being transformed into The Bear.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Bear/IMDb]

‘The Bear’ season 2: Plot details

The first season of the show focused on Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an award-winning New York City chef de cuisine who decides to take over his family’s Italian beef sandwich eatery after his elder brother’s tragic suicide. As the season progresses, Carmy faces challenges of inherited debts, a dilapidated kitchen, and a disobedient staff. For The Bear’s upcoming second season, showrunner Christopher Storer revealed that “there will be less looking back and more looking forward for the shop”.

He explains, “It almost feels like season one was sort of, ‘Let’s catch up’, and season two is sort of like where the show properly begins, once we’ve met everyone and seen their backstory.” So, we can expect the storyline to focus on the new restaurant and the way the crew deals with everyday issues.

Who is in the cast of The Bear’s upcoming season?

Jeremy Allen White will return as Carmen Berzatto. Other cast includes Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Matty Matheson, Richard Esteras and Jose M. Cervantes. The latest addition to the cast is Bob Odenkirk, who will be featuring in a guest role.

When is ‘The Bear’ season 2 releasing?

The Bear season 2 will premiere in June 2023. The exact date, however, has not been revealed by FX.

Check out the teaser below: