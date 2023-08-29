Surprise, ‘The Idol’ has been cancelled

After one really creepy and extremely cringy season, HBO has cancelled The Idol.

In news that shocks no one, HBO has decided that The Idol isn’t getting a second season. The show, created by Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson, pop artist Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, and Reza Fahim, was mired in controversy during its production and after it was released. Its depiction of a troubled artist struggling to make a name for herself divided audiences, with Rolling Stone famously dubbing it “torure porn”, so it seems like the show won’t be missed by many.

[Hero image: HBO]

When Tesfaye announced that he would be creating a show with Levinson, many were excited about what the show would turn out to be. Amy Seimetz, who directed and wrote shows like The Girlfriend Experience and Atlanta, also signed on as director and executive producer. However, during the course of production, Seimetz left the project after the show underwent a creative overhaul despite being almost finished.

It was Seimetz’s departure, according to the Rolling Stone article, that signalled the show’s descent into the sleaziness it would become. Allegedly, Tesfaye felt that the show “was leaning too much into a ‘female perspective’,” according to sources who spoke to Deadline. Levinson took over directing duties. After that, the production turned into “a sh–show”, as one of Rolling Stone’s sources put it. Another production member described the story became more of a “rape fantasy” instead of Seimetz’s original vision of a young woman trying to reclaim her identity and self-worth.

That Rolling Stone article was published before the show even premiered, but it would be proven right when The Idol finally arrived on June 4. The internet was bewildered about the ludicrous things that happened on the show, but the general consensus was exactly what Stone had reported.

On August 28, HBO announced that the show wasn’t returning for a second season. This is also after the fact that its first season was cut short. Originally meant to run for six episodes, it was then cut down to five, though Decider has pointed out that change probably came about back when Levinson took over from Seimetz. Nevertheless, five episodes of The Idol seems to be five episodes too much, so not having one more season of it is good news.