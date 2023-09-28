Binge-worthy dramas and movies starring Go Yoon-jung from ‘Alchemy of Souls’

From Alchemy of Souls and Moving, Let’s take a look at some of the best movies and TV shows starring South Korea’s rising entertainment sensation, Go Yoon-jung.

Currently signed under the South Korean talent agency MAA Entertainment, Go started out as a model. She campaigned for brands like Nike, Giorgio Armani and Ritz Crackers. However, her love for storytelling prompted her to shift her career to acting and make her debut with the 2019 K-drama, He Is Psychometric alongside K-Pop group GOT7’s Park Jin-young. This was followed by a supporting role in the 2020 apocalyptic horror TV show Sweet Home, for which she received wide critical acclaim.

In 2022, Go not only made her movie debut with the action thriller film Hunt but also joined the ensemble cast of one of her career-defining TV shows, Alchemy of Souls. Penned by the famous screenwriting duo, the Hong Sisters, the series was nominated for Best Screenplay at the 2022 Baeksang Arts Awards.

In 2023, Go will be seen making a special cameo in Seo In-guk and Park So-dam‘s upcoming TV drama, Death’s Game. The Moving actor is also confirmed to star in the Hospital Playlist spin-off drama A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday. According to Soompi, it will “depict the realistic and relatable hospital lives and turbulent friendships of doctors and residents at a university hospital,” and will be released in the first half of 2024.

These Go Yoon-jung movies and TV shows will keep you hooked

Moving (2023)

Directed by: Park In-je

Other stars: Ryu Seung-ryong, Lee Jeong-ha, Kim Do-hoon

Episodes: 20

Synopsis: Kim Bong-seok (Lee), Jang Hui-soo (Go) and Lee Gang-hoon (Kim) are high schoolers with secret superpowers. All three maintain a low profile to keep themselves and their families from harm’s way. But when various circumstances force them to don their capes, these special individuals must put up their best fight.

About the show: One of the best sci-fi TV shows starring Go Yoon-jung, Moving is adapted from the webtoon of the same name by acclaimed artist Kang Full.

Watch here.

Hunt (2022)

Directed by: Lee Jung-jae

Other stars: Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, Heo Sung-tae

Synopsis: Park Pyeong-ho (Lee) and Kim Jung-do (Jung) are agents for the National Security Agency. While chasing after a North Korean spy in South Korea, the duo get acquainted with Cho Yoo-jung (Go), a college student with dark secrets of her own.

About the movie: One of the best Go Yoon-jung movies, Hunt had a special Out of Competition screening at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Alchemy of Souls (2022)

Directed by: Park Joon-hwa

Other stars: Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Hwang Min-hyun, Yu Jun-sang

Episodes: 20

Synopsis: The young master of the Jang family, Jang Uk (Lee), harbours a dark secret about his birth. While he seeks the best killer in Daeho to help him in a mysterious task, he learns about sorceress assassin Naksu (Go). However, with Naksu’s soul trapped inside the weak body of Mu Deok (Jung), Jang’s servant, things seem to go awry.

About the show: One of the best Go Yoon-jung fantasy TV shows, Alchemy of Souls enjoyed a 9.2 per cent nationwide finale rating, according to Nielsen Korea.

Watch here.

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow (2022)

Directed by: Park Joon-hwa and Bae Hyun-jin

Other stars: Lee Jae-Wook, Hwang Min-hyun, Shin Seung Ho

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: Jang Uk (Lee) returns from the dead and becomes a hunter of the soul-shifters. He soon comes across Naksu (Go), who has lost all her memories and superpowers. This time, trapped in the body of a lady named Jin Bu-yeon (also Go) and held prisoner in a secret room, Bu-yeon seeks Jang’s help to reclaim her freedom.

About the show: One of the most popular Go Yoon-jung TV shows to release in 2022, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow has an 8.5 rating on IMDb.

Watch here.

Law School (2021)

Directed by: Kim Seok-yoon

Other stars: Kim Myung-min, Kim Beom, Ryu Hye-young, Ahn Nae-Sang

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: During a supervised mock trial class, professor Seo (Ahn) is found dead at Hankuk University Law School. When one of the most-loved professors on campus, Yang (Kim), is arrested as the main suspect, his students including Kang Sol (Ryu), Han Joon-Hwi (Beom), Jeon Ye-seul (Go) and others work together to prove his innocence.

Sweet Home (2020)

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok

Other stars: Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young,

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: When Cha Hyun-soo (Song) moves to a new apartment in the Green Home complex, strange incidents start occurring. With his neighbours turning into monsters, Hyun-soo joins a group of survivors in his building including medical student Eun-hyuk (Lee), caretaker Park Yu-ri (Go) and musician Ji-su (Park), to fight for their lives.

About the show: This Go Yoon-jung starrer is adapted from the 2017 webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, which recorded over 2.1 billion views on the South Korean online platform Naver.

Watch here.

The School Nurse Files (2020)

Directed by: Lee Kyung-mi

Other stars: Jung Yu-mi, Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Joo-young

Episodes: 6

Synopsis: Ahn Eun-young (Jung) is a nurse with the ability to see and fight fantastical creatures named jellies. At her new job at a high school, she comes across multiple unusual occurrences within the institute’s premises. Following this, she teams up with Chinese teacher Hong In-pyo (Nam), who is immune to jellies, to unravel the truth.

About the show: Based on an award-winning novel of the same name by acclaimed South Korean writer Chung Serang, The School Nurse Files was one of the most popular Korean TV shows in 2020; Go Yoon-jung made a cameo as Choi Yoo-jin in this K-drama.

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Directed by: Kim Byung-soo

Other stars: Park Jin-young, Shin Ye-eun, Kim Kwon, Kim Da-som

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Lee Ahn (Park), who has endured a tragic childhood event, is able to see people’s private memories through physical contact. While learning how to control his psychometric powers, he meets Yoon Jae-in (Shin), who has her own share of secrets. When their lives get entangled in an elusive case, the two decide to work together to get to the real culprit.

About the show: One of the best Park Jin-young starrer TV shows, He Is Psychometric is also known as That Psychometric Guy and has a 9.5 rating on the US streaming site Viki. Go Yoon-jung plays the supporting role of Kim So-hyun, Jae-in’s friend, in the K-drama.

Watch here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where is Go Yoon-jung from?

Go Yoon-jung is from Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

– What agency does Go Yoon-jung belong to?

Go Yoon-jung is under the South Korean entertainment company MAA. As a part of the agency, Go Yoon-jung has starred in movies like Hunt and will appear in upcoming TV series like Death’s Game.

– Who is the main couple in Alchemy of Souls?

Protagonists Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook) and Naksu/Jin Bu-yeon (Go Yoon-jung) form the main couple in Alchemy of Souls.