Best TV shows starring K-drama sensation Shin Min Ah

Starring in big-brand commercials, belting high notes with ease, topping popularity lists, and helming hit TV shows — Korean drama royalty Shin Min Ah has been there, done that. Needless to say, her 23-year-long career has been impressive, to say the least. We take a look at some of her best work.

In 1998, a young Yang Min-a — who goes by the stage name Shin Min Ah — found herself modelling for the teen magazine KiKi after winning a competition. Two years later, she was on the sets of the music video shoot for singer Jo Sung-mo’s Do You Know. Her big-screen debut came in with the 2001 martial arts comedy movie Volcano High, in which she played the captain of the kendo team and the lead’s love interest. Cut to a few years later and she’d curated an exciting filmography. Not to mention, a stellar reputation amongst industry experts and fans alike.

“I’m so grateful for the fact that I’ve found a profession that I truly enjoy and this pushes me to do better. I really can’t imagine myself doing anything else,” she told Korea Times. Some of her passion’s most successful iterations have been her choice of small-screen roles — each allowing her to tap into the most versatile set of roles and grow as an artist. Not to mention, they furthered her popularity, turning her into the global sensation that she is today. Here’s a look at a few TV shows with Shin Min Ah that shaped her career and are Hallyu drama stalwarts.

Best TV shows featuring Korean drama sensation Shin Min Ah

Punch

Directed by: Myoungwoo Lee

Cast: Joo Jin-Mo, Shin Min-A, Sung Si-Kyung, So E-Hyun, Lim Seong-Eon

Episodes: 16

Release date: 8 October, 2003

Synopsis: After losing her brother — her only family — in a boxing match, Jang yoo-bin (played by Shin Min Ah) leads a difficult life. However, she decides to be a boxer herself, meeting fellow fighter Han Sae (played by Joo Jin Mo) along the way. The two fall in love.

About the show: The show was well-received by critics and viewers alike. For her stellar performance, Shin Min Ah won the New Star Award at the 2003 SBS Drama Awards. Reflecting on her preparation for the role, Kyunghyang Shinmun quoted the actress as saying (translated from Korean), “I have longer arms than others, so I am good at hitting with extended fists.” The director Lee Hyun Jik added, “Min-a might be a rookie actor, but she’s so enthusiastic sometimes we worry someone might get hurt.”

My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho

Directed by: Boo Sung-chul

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Shin Min-a

Episodes: 16

Release date: 11 August, 2010

Synopsis: College student Cha Dae-woong (played by Lee Seung-Gi) dreams of being an action star. However, his life takes an interesting turn when he accidentally releases a nine-tailed fox ‘gumiho,’ (played by Shin Min Ah) who was sealed inside a painting. While the legend describes this creature as a vengeful, dangerous entity, what he comes across is a sweet, playful being who dreams of being loved.

About the show: The drama was an absolute success — boosting Shin Min Ah’s popularity and earning her the Excellence Award, Actress in a Drama Special and Top 10 Stars honours at the 2010 SBS Drama Awards. She also bagged the Favourite Character title at the DramaBeans Awards that year. “When I first saw the script, gumiho was very different from how I had imagined her,” Korea Herald quoted the actress as saying, “She is just innocent and wants to be human..I have a six-year-old niece and am modelling my character after her.” She further added, “I am a lovable fox.”

Arang And The Magistrate

Directed by: Kim Sang-ho, Jung Dae-yoon

Cast: Lee Joon-gi, Shin Min-ah, Yeon Woo-jin

Episodes: 20

Release date: 15 October, 2012

Synopsis: Arang (played by Shin Min Ah) is a mischievous young ghost on a mission to reveal the mysterious circumstances around her untimely death. Eun Oh (played by Lee Joon Gi) meanwhile is a district magistrate who has the supernatural ability to see the dead. He also happens to be looking for his missing mother. The two join forces.

About the show: The drama was a hit, garnering views by the millions every week. Besides being nominated in the Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries category at the 2012 MBC Drama Awards, Shin Min Ah also gained a lot of popularity through the course of the show. In an interaction with Korea Herald, she noted that while the role of a supernatural being was quite similar to her previous drama My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho, the two characters weren’t alike. “Gumhi was an adorable and lovable infant,” she explained. “Arang is wild and rough.”

Oh My Venus

Directed by: Kim Hyung-suk

Cast: So Ji-sub, Shin Min-a

Episodes: 16

Release date: 16 November 2015

Synopsis: Lawyer Kang Ju-eun (played by Shin Min Ah) was once called the ‘venus of Daegu’ for her good looks. However, the stress of her job had her gaining weight over the years — with her changed appearance costing her her relationships. She then enlists the help of celebrity trainer Kim Yeong-ho (played by So Ji-sub).

About the show: The drama was an absolute hit in Korea, raking in views by the millions and sparking conversations. For her performance, Shin Min Ah bagged the Outstanding Korean Actress award at the 11th Seoul International Drama Awards as well as the Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries at the 2015 KBS Drama Awards. “It’s a story about adults who learn to find themselves,” the actress told Korea Herald.

“I think it will be a very different romantic comedy from what you’d expect at first glance.” Offering further insight into her preparation for the role, she said, “Our guiding idea from the beginning was to make me look more like someone who had gradually gained weight from work and stress, unlike past actresses who had been dressed to look overweight.”

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Directed by: Yoo Je-Won

Cast: Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi

Episodes: 16

Release date: 28 August 2021

Synopsis: Dentist and city girl Yoon Hye-jun (played by Shin Min-a) meets small-town jack-of-all-trades Hong Doo-sik (played by Kim Seon-ho) after moving to the latter’s seaside home to set up her new practice. The two lock horns, only to fall for each other later. As she adapts to her new life she finds herself amid quirky misunderstandings and lighthearted moments with the locals.

About the show: The drama was a wild success, going to the top of most-watched lists and charts in several countries and propelling Shin Min A to further global recognition. According to numerous reports, it was also Netflix’s most-watched non-English show for weeks. For her performance, the actress earned the Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries at the 2022 APAN Star Awards. “When I read the script, it was well-composed and the story was really interesting,” she told Korea Times. “And the biggest reason I chose it is because I was drawn to the character Hye-jin.”

Our Blues

Directed by: Kim Kyu-tae

Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-bin

Episodes: 20

Release date: 9 April, 2022

Synopsis: A set of people who reside in and work on Jeju Island deal with life’s many ups and downs. This includes Min Seon Ah (played by Shin Min Ah) — a woman in her late 30s who’s grappling with depression.

About the show: The drama caught the attention of social media, sparking several conversations. This, especially around mental health and depression. For her performance, Shin Min A bagged the Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries at the 2022 APAN Star Awards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the best drama starring Shin Min Ah?

Some of Shin Min Ah’s most popular dramas/TV shows include Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho, and Oh My Venus.

2. In which drama is Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin starring together?

Couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin shared the screen in the K-drama Our Blues.