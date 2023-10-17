From modelling to starring in TV shows with the biggest stars, Nam Joo-Hyuk has been there, done that, and not slowing down anytime soon. Here’s a look at his best titles.

From modelling to starring in hit TV shows with the who’s who of the Korean entertainment industry — Nam Joo-Hyuk’s career has gone from strength to strength. Over the course of his career, he’s stepped into the shoes of a swimming champion, sports reporter, programmer, and even a god. Here’s a look at the actor’s most impactful and popular titles.

A move to Seoul and participation in Top Model saw Nam Joo-Hyuk foray into the world of entertainment. With this, he left behind the desire to be a basketball player. Soon enough, he’d appeared in the music videos of YG Entertainment’s iconic musical duo AKMU which caught the attention of industry bigwigs. His screen debut came in 2014, with the romantic comedy television series The Idle Mermaid. Since then he’s played a series of characters — across a range of genres, fantasy to coming-of-age — building up quite the impressive filmography.

“I think I’m attracted to characters that are complex or possess certain flaws…If a character is too perfect, it seems inauthentic,” the actor told The Korea Times in an interview, referring to his choice of roles. He further added, “I always feel like I’m not performing well and I can do better. But one thing I know for sure is that I have the strength to continue acting and exploring diverse roles.” In an interaction with Augustman he added, “ I love this job very much, so I won’t want to take things easy or have too laid-back an attitude. So, I’ve been doing my best and pushing myself hard to realise my full potential.” Needless to say, this determination has translated to a stellar reputation in the industry. If you’ve yet to be acquainted with his work, here’s a look at a few impressive TV shows with of Nam Joo-Hyuk.

TV shows with Nam Joo-hyuk, the multifaceted South Korean superstar

Who Are You: School 2015

Directed by: Baek Sang-hoon, Kim Seong-yoon

Cast: Kim So-hyun, Nam Joo-hyuk, Yook Sung-jae

Episodes: 16

Release date: 27 April, 2015

Synopsis: Identical twins Lee Eun-bi and Go Eun-byul (both played by Kim So-hyun) are separated at the age of five. The former is cheery, lives in an orphanage, and is bullied at school. The latter is secretive, adopted at a young age, and raised in a rich home. She studies at a prestigious private school and her star swimmer best friend Han Yi-an (played by Nam Joo Hyuk) is in love with her from a young age. Fate changes things as the lives of the two get switched after an incident.

About the show: This TV show marked Nam Joo-Hyuk’s first major role. He received a lot of critical acclaim for his performance — which eventually translated to the Best New Actor title at the 4th APAN Star Awards and the Popularity Award at the 2015 KBS Drama Awards.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

Directed by: Oh Hyun-jong

Cast: Lee Sung-kyung, Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Jae-yoon, Kyung Soo-jin

Episodes: 16

Release date: November 16, 2016

Synopsis: Talented weightlifter Kim Bok Joo (played by Lee Sung Kyung) has her eyes on a college where she can continue pursuing her passion for lifting. Meanwhile, her friend Jung Joon-hyung (played by Nam Joo-hyuk) is a competitive swimmer. In the midst of juggling their respective ambitions, they discover love.

About the show: This TV series was an absolute hit, with Nam Joo Hyuk earning the Best New Actor title for his role at the 2016 MBC Drama Awards. “Playing Joon-hyung made me think of my childhood a lot. I was a basketball player and a swimmer at school,” the actor revealed in an interview with The Korea Times. He further added, “I wanted to be cute, cool, handsome and playful. I wanted to make Joon-hyung a charming person in the story.”

The Bride Of Habaek

Directed by: Kim Byung-soo

Cast: Nam Joo-hyuk, Shin Se-kyung, Lim Ju-hwan, Krystal Jung, Gong Myung

Episodes: 16

Release date: 3 July, 2017

Synopsis: Lord Ha-baek (played by Nam Joo-Hyuk) is the god of the Land of Water. In order to reclaim the throne of the divine realm, he needs to visit earth. There he turns to neuropsychiatrist So-ah (played by Shin Se Kyung). The latter, who’s from a middle-class family, is fated to serve him for generations.

About the show: The show quickly racked up the numbers upon its release. For his performance, Nam Joo-Jyuk was nominated for several awards. This includes the Best Kiss Award and Best Couple Award with his co-star Shin Se-Kyung at the 2017 Soompi Awards.

Start-Up

Directed by: Oh Choong-Hwan

Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, Kang Han-na

Episodes: 16

Release date: 17 October 2020

Synopsis: Seo Dal-mi (played by Bae Suzy) aims to be Korea’s Steve Jobs. Her plan is to work her way to the top of an AI firm. All this, without a college degree. As she struggles with the challenges of launching a startup, her first love — programmer Nam Do-san (played by Nam Joo-hyuk) — is by her side.

About the show: The TV show was a wild success, going on to become a Hallyu stalwart. Nam Joo-Hyuk was thrust into the spotlight, bagging a nomination in the Outstanding Korean Actor category at the 2021 Seoul International Drama Awards. Towards the tail end of the show, The Korea Times quoted the actor saying, “For the eight months I was shooting, it sometimes felt like it was going on for too long, but now it’s over, it seems like it just flew by… so many thoughts are crossing my mind. I’ve learned a lot through playing Do-san, and was able to grow with him.”

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Directed by: Jung Ji-hyun

Cast: Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk

Episodes: 16

Release date: February 12, 2022

Synopsis: In 1988, Na Hee-do (played by Kim Tae-ri) and Baek Yi Jin (played by Nam Joo-hyuk) meet when they’re 18 and 22 respectively. Soon, they fall in love. The former goes from being a high-school fencing champion to a part of the national team. The latter goes from working part-time jobs to make ends meet to becoming a sports reporter for a broadcasting network. Along the way the two explore love and ambition.

About the show: The TV show’s moving storyline made it one of the highest-rated titles in Korean television history. Korea Herald revealed that both Nam Joo-Hyuk and Kim Tae-Ri worked on understanding the personal backgrounds of their characters to carry out their roles. The former noted that he looked up many references and videos to do justice to the general air of the time the show’s set in.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Are Nam Joo Hyuk and Jisoo related?

Ji Soo and Nam Joo Hyuk are believed to be best friends.

– Is Nam Joo Hyuk done with his military service?

Nam Joo-Hyuk is currently serving in the Korean military as a part of the country’s mandatory enlistment laws.