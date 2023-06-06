We would normally be sceptical talking to any woman named Lisa, but for Lisa Vanderpump, we are all ears 24/7. Here are the memes and reactions to the reunion of Vanderpump Rules.

Based solely on its name, those who haven’t watched the show might think it’s another Disney Original about a teenage girl going to high school for the first time, but Vanderpump Rules has much more drama and hateful conversations than a vegan post on the Bangkok Foodies group.

The show stars Lisa Vanderpump, who gained fame from her appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and is now an established entrepreneur and restauranteur. You’ll see her give advice, drama, and mother behaviour. Let’s look at the show and the memes and reactions people have on Twitter.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Vanderpump Rules via Peacock TV]

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: The best Twitter reactions and memes so far

Oh wowwww

ally on vanderpump rules…… A STAR IS BORN pic.twitter.com/aFzYj2mW7R — meg (@bymeg) June 1, 2023

We don’t care about Sandoval in this house

Hey Sandoval, how’s not taking advice from Lisa Vanderpump in opening a restaurant working out for you? #PumpRules #pumprulesreunion pic.twitter.com/qcrfUyU43I — VV™ (@VanderVVtm) June 1, 2023

Kyle is such a competitive person so anything could happen tbh

People are messyyy and we love them for it

The best thing @peacock could have done was put up an uncensored version of the Vanderpump reunion! I LOVE IT!!! Please make this a regular thing!!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️#PumpRules #Scandoval pic.twitter.com/W1M6lJB55S — Chris Allen (@chrisallen_kc) May 29, 2023

She’s definitely onto something

my mom just called me to ask if vanderpump rules is a docuseries. and you know what? absolutely. — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) June 1, 2023

Feelings were felt

raquel finally entering the vanderpump rules reunion pic.twitter.com/AudzlNnRAf — my friend gwyneth (@mike_raus) June 1, 2023

Welcome aboard the rollercoaster, girl

finally started watching Vanderpump Rules and this show is so messy i’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/46jQlG2WRG — adamjack (@adammdaveyy) June 3, 2023

Straight? Who?

I mean, she could be called way worse