We asked a local cheese expert about Peter’s special cheese on ‘Succession’

If you haven’t watched the Succession ending just yet, this isn’t really a spoiler, though it may be easier to understand with knowledge of the show. This is because we’re zooming in on the unprecedented star of the HBO show’s grand finale: Peter’s cheese. What cheese is it? What does it taste like? And where can you buy it in Bangkok? We put on our research goggles and asked a local cheese expert. Here’s what he had to say.

There were many great moments on the last-ever episode of Succession. After five years, the most toxic business family on television said goodbye to fans with some quality zingers (“you like pancakes and waffles and you kiss guys on Molly”) and some surprisingly heartwarming moments. One of these is undeniably the ‘meal fit for a king’ scene, where the Roy siblings put together a nasty smoothie for Kendall to drink, also known as “a meal fit for a king.” Pulling random items from their mother Caroline’s fridge, it is a rare joyful moment between the siblings and on the show as a whole. While the rest of the house is asleep, the three are almost child-like and playful in this scene, which takes place in a gorgeous villa in Barbados. Just as Roman is about to unwrap a block of cheese to add to the smoothie, Caroline hurriedly exclaims, “Don’t touch that! That’s Peter’s cheese!”

Alas, the internet was never the same again.

Tweets, TikToks and memes tore apart what is arguably one of the most grotesque scenes on the show. Many started mocking, much like Roman, Peter’s special cheese. What kind of cheese is it though? Is it really so special? What does it taste like? And for those of us suffering from #SuccessionDepression, where can we buy this cheese in Bangkok?

We asked a local cheese expert about Peter’s cheese on Succession: What kind of cheese is Peter’s cheese, and where can you buy it?

One of the most popular destinations to shop local Thai cheeses and charcuterie, we turned to Nicolas Vivin of VIVIN Grocery to help dissect this dilemma. Identified by Succession prop master Monica Jacobs as Isle of Mull cheese, we wanted to know more about this type of cheese, and why Peter holds it in such high regard.

Nicolas explains: “This cheese possesses exceptional potency and a delicate crumble texture, achieved through a one-year maturation process that enhances its robust, sharp, and tangy taste. Like other cheeses, it draws inspiration from the unique terroir of the Isle of Mull, where the lush and maritime grass imparts its richness. Being unpasteurised, it retains a true essence of cheese, upholding centuries-old traditions that prioritise authentic flavours.”

These qualities give Peter’s Isle of Mull cheese a relatively high price tag, as it is almost a connoisseur’s cheese. It suits Peter’s character, who is always trying to impress, and is also a nod to Logan’s Scottish roots (the one he is trying to impress most).

Can you buy Peter’s special cheese in Bangkok?

Given its unpasteurised property, Peter’s cheese is very difficult to find in Bangkok. Nicolas explains, “I doubt you can find this specific cheese in Thailand, but you can ask one of the import food companies. If you want something similar, you need to look for cheese that qualifies as “Vintage Cheddar,” a minimum of 12 months up to 2 years old Cheddar cheese.”

It’s sad news for us in Thailand, though you can still enjoy a vast range of unpasteurised cheeses in Bangkok. Nicolas continues, “At VIVIN Grocery, we exclusively source and offer unpasteurised cheese, ensuring the utmost authenticity in taste for an artisanal cheese experience. We only deal in local Thai cheese. Some high-end supermarkets may have a small selection of vintage cheeses, however, they are commercialised in production so we’re not sure if it would come as close to comparing.”

Perhaps, if Succession really took place in Bangkok, this is where Caroline’s husband would go. Peter, you and your special cheese can thank us later.

Find Nicolas Vivin and more local Thai cheeses at VIVIN Grocery Bistro Ekamai and VIVIN Grocery – Cafe Asok.