All the details on ‘White Lotus’ in Thailand: Locations, cast, and more
Entertainment
10 Jan 2024 06:33 PM

All the details on 'White Lotus' in Thailand: Locations, cast, and more

Eric E. Surbano

From a stellar cast that includes Thai actors and stunning locations here in Thailand, here’s what you need to know about HBO’s White Lotus Season 3.

Ever since its first season premiered back in 2021, The White Lotus has entertained audiences with its dark humour and hysterical hijinks. With two seasons under its belt, the show, helmed by Mike White, is now prepping to film Season 3, and they’re filming it right here in Thailand. Though it’s long been rumoured, Variety not only confirmed the filming location of White Lotus Season 3 but also unveiled the cast members who will be joining, among them two Thai actors.

[Featured image: HBO]

Cast, Thailand filming locations, and everything else you need to know about White Lotus Season 3

What will White Lotus season 3 be about?

Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy, and Theo James in Season 2 (Image credit: HBO)

It’s hard to think that The White Lotus was originally meant to be a limited miniseries. The first season, which starred Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, and Jennifer Coolidge, was such a hit that HBO decided to make the show an anthology series that revolved around the lives of the guests of the eponymous resort, which has several locations around the world. The second season had its own set of cast members and was filmed in Sicily. The first season was filmed in Maui.

While no official announcement has been made, Variety confirmed the rumours that the show’s third season will be filmed and set here in Thailand. No official synopsis was released but it’s not far-fetched to guess that there will be another set of guests each with their own quirks and troubles that will turn this White Lotus location upside down. It’s almost a pity that this resort has to put up with so many troublesome guests.

Creator Mike White did tease what audiences can expect in Season 3. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

Where in Thailand will White Lotus be filmed?

Image credit: Four Seasons Koh Samui

Mike White was in Thailand around the same last year which fuelled speculation that he was scouting locations for White Lotus Season 3. According to the Variety article, the third season will film on two of Thailand’s famous islands: Koh Samui and Phuket. They will reportedly also film in Bangkok. Not only will the production team film here but they’ve also partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

For the past two seasons, the show has utilised The Four Seasons properties in Maui and Sicily, respectively. It won’t be a surprise then if the show films in Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui.

Who will be in it?

Dom Hetrakul

True to form, the show is bringing on a brand new stellar cast. Legendary actor Jason Isaacs is hopping on board along with Parker Posey and Michelle Monaghan. While it’s exciting that these Hollywood actors are joining the cast, we here in Thailand are more elated that two Thai actors will also be part of the show.

Tayme Thapthimthong will join the show in an undisclosed role. His previous credits include 2014’s Skin Trade and Farang. Another Thai actor cast in the show is Dom Hetrakul, who is well-versed in the film industry both here and abroad. Aside from boasting a filmography of foreign and local projects, Hetrakul was also the managing director of Britbike, which was the first distributor of Triumph motorcycles here in Thailand. 

When will it air?

Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady in Season 1 (Image credit: HBO)

Originally slated for release this year, HBO CEO Casey Bloys said that White Lotus Season 3 will probably be pushed back to 2025, according to Deadline. He cited the strikes as the reason for the postponement. Another report by Deadline back in November also said that the production team is hoping to start filming by February.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.

Phuket Thailand Koh Samui DOM HETRAKUL white lotus




Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
