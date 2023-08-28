2023 Streamy Awards sees Mr. Beast, Marques Brownlee, and Kai Cenat among the winners

The award ceremony that gathered content creators from all corners of the internet was held last night. Here’s the rundown from the 2023 Streamy Awards.

If you’re still one of the holdouts who think being a content creator isn’t a viable career, let the Streamy Awards quash any of your doubts. First established back in 2009, the Streamy Awards or Streamys sought to recognise the creativity and excellence in online video production. Back then, that was limited to just YouTube videos, but has now expanded to include content and creators on Twitch and TikTok. The recently concluded ceremony was hosted by MatPat and saw a number of nominees across the board which included Logan Paul, Zach King, Anthony Padilla, and Valkyrae.

[Hero image: Twitter @streamys]

A rundown of the 2023 Streamy Awards

If there’s one thing that this year’s Streamys proved, it’s that we live in the age of MrBeast. The popular YouTuber, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, took home the Creator of the Year award yet again, beating out other nominees like Logan Paul, Jay Shetty, and—please don’t faint—Charli d’Amelio. Dylan Mulvaney was awarded the Breakout Creator award while Chris Olsen won in the Short Form category.

Meanwhile, Kai Cenat beat the likes of Valkyrae and IShowSpeed to win Streamer of the Year, while Michelle Khare’s Challenge Accepted was crowned Show of the Year, defeating Good Mythical Morning, Hot Ones, and Chicken Shop Date.

Speed and Jay Shetty, despite losing in the previous aforementioned categories, were able to snag the Variety Streamer and Podcast awards respectively. Other notable winners include Dream who won in the Gamer category, the ever-popular Ms Rachel in the Kids and Family category, and Marques Brownlee in Technology.

You can watch the entire 2023 Streamy Awards below. It would have been awkward if an award ceremony based on internet video creators wasn’t available online.