Subreddit of the Week: Be Amazed

Ridiculous feats of strength, insane moments, and other jaw-dropping things. Welcome to the Be Amazed subreddit.
The world is an amazing place, and people can do amazing things, and there’s no better evidence of that than the Be Amazed subreddit. This collection of the fantastic range from people who have insane talent to breathtaking views that you wouldn’t believe are real. If you’re like that little kid in The Incredibles and you’re waiting for something amazing, wait no longer.
The Be Amazed subreddit: a border collie herding ducks, a man saving a three-year-old dangling from a window, a field of tulips, and an ingenious way of recycling Christmas trees.
A tantalising view of a field of tulips in the Netherlands and a “rainbow walkway” at Miami International Airport are just some of the great views featured in r/BeAmazed. There’s also the photo of a graduate standing outside her school, which has now been reduced to rubble thanks to Russian artillery. It’s somewhat awe-inspiring but certainly not in the same way as a field of tulips.
Some of the other posts in this subreddit feature the utterly insane talents people possess. One of the users posted the final result of his charcoal drawing, which looks nothing like a drawing at all. Another post focuses on Cristiano Ronaldo’s jump height with just one leg. Finally, a more heartwarming one features a quadriplegic finally being able to walk for the first time in five years.
Here are some of our favourites from r/BeAmazed.
These guys carving a block of stone
Cristiano Ronaldo casually leaps off of one leg, reaching heights up to 2.56 Meters
5 years on from breaking her neck and becoming quadriplegic, this happened today. Hard work and determination pays off!
A border collie gently guiding ducklings into a puddle
Kharkiv school graduate in her graduation dress on the rubble of her school destroyed by the Russian artillery
Finally finished this charcoal drawing, and wanted to share it with you guys. A month and a half, 120 hours, and I’m unreasonably happy with it.
Andrew Cairney from Glasglow, Scotland loading all nine of The Ardblair Stones
Tony Hawk not spilling the milk at 52
The man climbed out of his eighth floor apartment window to catch the helpless three-year-old girl.
Freddie Mercury VS Crowd (Wembley 1986)
This rainbow walkway at the Miami International Airport
