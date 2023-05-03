Subreddit of the Week: Be Amazed

Ridiculous feats of strength, insane moments, and other jaw-dropping things. Welcome to the Be Amazed subreddit.

The world is an amazing place, and people can do amazing things, and there’s no better evidence of that than the Be Amazed subreddit. This collection of the fantastic range from people who have insane talent to breathtaking views that you wouldn’t believe are real. If you’re like that little kid in The Incredibles and you’re waiting for something amazing, wait no longer.

A tantalising view of a field of tulips in the Netherlands and a “rainbow walkway” at Miami International Airport are just some of the great views featured in r/BeAmazed. There’s also the photo of a graduate standing outside her school, which has now been reduced to rubble thanks to Russian artillery. It’s somewhat awe-inspiring but certainly not in the same way as a field of tulips.

Some of the other posts in this subreddit feature the utterly insane talents people possess. One of the users posted the final result of his charcoal drawing, which looks nothing like a drawing at all. Another post focuses on Cristiano Ronaldo’s jump height with just one leg. Finally, a more heartwarming one features a quadriplegic finally being able to walk for the first time in five years.

Here are some of our favourites from r/BeAmazed.