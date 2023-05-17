facebook
Subreddit of the Week: Clever Comebacks
17 May 2023 10:00 AM

Eric E. Surbano

The comment section is always better. Welcome to the Clever Comebacks subreddit.

The internet does a variety of things well. To name a few: puppy videos, epic fails, completely random crap that somehow live on in our cultural psyche (thanks, Vine), and clever comebacks. Scroll down to the comments or tweet replies and you’ll find comebacks that are definitely more entertaining than the actual post/tweet itself. It’s even more entertaining when the original poster is being antagonistic and a simple reply leaves them with a severe burn. It’s deliciously satisfying.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Josh Calabrese/Unsplash]

The Clever Comebacks subreddit: anti-vaxxers, conservative Christian politicians, Austin Powers villains, and Elon Musk—lots of Elon Musk. 

These treasure trove of comebacks aren’t just clever but also incredibly snarky, just how we like our comebacks. Some feature anti-vaxxers and their “common sense” while others are conservative Christian politicians who seem to be lost on what being a Christian is about. You might have already guessed that those are probably all from the US.

Other posts include a stand-up guy proclaiming he doesn’t do drugs, a scathing comeback on someone trying to put down millennials, and a “race war”. However, there’s a person who features a lot on these comebacks: none other than soon-to-be former Twitter CEO Elon Musk. We shouldn’t be surprised though. He’s tweeted a lot of questionable stuff, and netizens don’t hold back in their clapbacks.

Here are some of our favourites from r/CleverComebacks.

Funny how they become hypocrites when it’s about trump
by u/emilyblunt2023 in clevercomebacks

[ Removed by Reddit ]
by u/johndhall1130 in clevercomebacks

Kanye’s a black white supremacist
by u/Chernablogger in clevercomebacks

Felt like it’s a good one
by u/the-dream-walker- in clevercomebacks

What’s her point
by u/BelleAriel in clevercomebacks

What are drugs?!
by u/Pissed-owl_755 in clevercomebacks

Twitter has gotten funnier recently.
by u/BelleAriel in clevercomebacks

A true Christian
by u/DaFunkJunkie in clevercomebacks

Weird motives
by u/metrochurch in clevercomebacks

Read Your Own Manual "Before" Commenting….
by u/Short_Fun9155 in clevercomebacks

Elon targets a guy who has stood up to Putin consistently over the last 22 years, saying that all he has done for Ukraine is tweet
by u/BelleAriel in clevercomebacks

The absolute irony
by u/BelleAriel in clevercomebacks

To dress up
by u/biscuitbutt11 in clevercomebacks

It’s funny because it’s true
by u/Gudakesa in clevercomebacks

I mean, he’s not wrong ..
by u/CeWash in clevercomebacks

Dread it. Run from it.
by u/NoSmellsz in clevercomebacks

Nope, not gonna happen
by u/beerbellybegone in clevercomebacks

Austin Powers would be proud of that comeback
by u/IShallPetYourDogo in clevercomebacks

One hour dry burgers
by u/beerbellybegone in clevercomebacks

Honesty is the best policy
by u/Tubergod1 in clevercomebacks

subreddit of the week clever comebacks
Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
