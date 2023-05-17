Subreddit of the Week: Clever Comebacks

The comment section is always better. Welcome to the Clever Comebacks subreddit.

The internet does a variety of things well. To name a few: puppy videos, epic fails, completely random crap that somehow live on in our cultural psyche (thanks, Vine), and clever comebacks. Scroll down to the comments or tweet replies and you’ll find comebacks that are definitely more entertaining than the actual post/tweet itself. It’s even more entertaining when the original poster is being antagonistic and a simple reply leaves them with a severe burn. It’s deliciously satisfying.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Josh Calabrese/Unsplash]

The Clever Comebacks subreddit: anti-vaxxers, conservative Christian politicians, Austin Powers villains, and Elon Musk—lots of Elon Musk.

These treasure trove of comebacks aren’t just clever but also incredibly snarky, just how we like our comebacks. Some feature anti-vaxxers and their “common sense” while others are conservative Christian politicians who seem to be lost on what being a Christian is about. You might have already guessed that those are probably all from the US.

Other posts include a stand-up guy proclaiming he doesn’t do drugs, a scathing comeback on someone trying to put down millennials, and a “race war”. However, there’s a person who features a lot on these comebacks: none other than soon-to-be former Twitter CEO Elon Musk. We shouldn’t be surprised though. He’s tweeted a lot of questionable stuff, and netizens don’t hold back in their clapbacks.

Here are some of our favourites from r/CleverComebacks.