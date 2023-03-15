facebook
Subreddit of the Week: Facepalm
15 Mar 2023

Subreddit of the Week: Facepalm

Eric E. Surbano

How hard can you palm your face? Guess we’ll find out. Welcome to the Facepalm subreddit, home of the cringe, land of the awkward.

We’ve featured Cringe and Watch People Die Inside before, so to complete the Trinity of Awkward, we present to you the Facepalm subreddit. This curated collection of the utterly cringy is devoid of sense and logic, just how we like it. Enjoy the worst the internet has to offer thanks to the hard work of dedicated Redditors faithfully sharing the things they’ve come across that made them want to smash their hands through their skulls. 

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Alexander Schimmeck/Unsplash]

The Facepalm subreddit: cops doing their job horribly, children having to pay off debt, a “random mundane woman” winning an Oscar, and a whole lot of Covid-related posts.

Unsurprisingly, Redditors have collected facepalm-worthy things that range from not-so-serious cringy moments to things that will make you facepalm in sheer frustration. For example, there’s a man who decides to flip someone off while on a bike, which ends exactly as you think. There’s also a student who made a shocking discovery about their professor. And then there’s the very legit, very real text from the UK government.

But on the more infuriating side, there’s a US senator that got pepper sprayed by the cops of his own state, an anti-vaxxer being afraid of a list of “chemicals”, and of course, Amber Heard’s lawyer objecting to his own question.

Here are our favourites from the Facepalm subreddit.

What happens if you have questions? from facepalm

all your fault from facepalm

just wow from facepalm

Yikes.. from facepalm

Jamie Lee Curtis "random, mundane white woman" from facepalm

Happens to everyone from facepalm

Seems legit? from facepalm

This is so embarrassing to watch from facepalm

The sheer stupidity of people is insane! from facepalm

This teacher thinks is the same to teach in 2020 from facepalm

Pray for me! from facepalm

Gun ownership… from facepalm

Let’s make sure we’re hating on the correct CEO boys from facepalm

When you believe politicians over doctors from facepalm

We ordered a grill. Got 300 iPads from facepalm

An 8 year old shouldn’t have to do this from facepalm

Scientific name = poison from facepalm

The state of the world. from facepalm

Cops pepper sprayed their own Senator without realizing he’s an authority figure from facepalm

Amber Heard’s lawyer objecting to his own question from facepalm

So much assumptions from facepalm

 

Subreddit of the Week: Facepalm

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
