Subreddit of the Week: Facepalm

How hard can you palm your face? Guess we’ll find out. Welcome to the Facepalm subreddit, home of the cringe, land of the awkward.

We’ve featured Cringe and Watch People Die Inside before, so to complete the Trinity of Awkward, we present to you the Facepalm subreddit. This curated collection of the utterly cringy is devoid of sense and logic, just how we like it. Enjoy the worst the internet has to offer thanks to the hard work of dedicated Redditors faithfully sharing the things they’ve come across that made them want to smash their hands through their skulls.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Alexander Schimmeck/Unsplash]

The Facepalm subreddit: cops doing their job horribly, children having to pay off debt, a “random mundane woman” winning an Oscar, and a whole lot of Covid-related posts.

Unsurprisingly, Redditors have collected facepalm-worthy things that range from not-so-serious cringy moments to things that will make you facepalm in sheer frustration. For example, there’s a man who decides to flip someone off while on a bike, which ends exactly as you think. There’s also a student who made a shocking discovery about their professor. And then there’s the very legit, very real text from the UK government.

But on the more infuriating side, there’s a US senator that got pepper sprayed by the cops of his own state, an anti-vaxxer being afraid of a list of “chemicals”, and of course, Amber Heard’s lawyer objecting to his own question.

Here are our favourites from the Facepalm subreddit.