Subreddit of the Week: Hol Up
25 Apr 2023 09:00 AM

Subreddit of the Week: Hol Up

Eric E. Surbano

Wait a sec… Welcome to the Hol Up subreddit.

Have you ever read something on the internet that seemed to be normal at first only for it to turn hilariously odd or wrong, or maybe your friend just casually says something that’s completely bonkers? Y’know, stuff that would make you go, “Hold up, wait a minute.” This is exactly what this subreddit is dedicated to. 

The Hol Up subreddit: a Teletubbies conspiracy, Neil Armstrong’s change of perspective, a woman excited for “airplane tickets”, Michael Jackson’s pronouns, and the mistake of judging someone by their towel. 

The myriad of posts here on r/HolUp will have you in stitches and lost in an abyss of hilarity, especially if you’re someone who enjoys dark and politically incorrect humour. Some of them are innocent enough though, like the newspaper clipping about an alleged immortal and a bunch of kids having fun in a foam pit. Some are… a little edgier, like GTA San Andreas hitting a little too close to home and a flight attendant shutting down a passenger trying to be cute.

Our other favourites include the husband graciously letting his wife spend more time with her friend, some sexists laughing at a woman for getting an oil change, and a tweet about tourism in Pakistan. True to Reddit being the melting pot of all things internet, there are also a couple of semi-serious posts like what happens when you Google search a woman abusing a man and a woman getting caught red-handed for falsely claiming her boyfriend was the father of her child.

Here are some of the top posts from r/HolUp. 

💀💀
by u/manikantavelpuri103 in HolUp

Haha- HOL UP!
by u/Mayvousss in HolUp

Hol’ up
by u/Putin-is-listening in HolUp

Haha- HOL UP!
by u/Mayvousss in HolUp

This game is too realistic…
by u/Lotterywinner81820 in HolUp

Sometimes we get not what we expect
by u/thottuk in HolUp

Damn
by u/abodthegamer in HolUp

Wait…what?
by u/BlackJim1929 in HolUp

Those men were awf- wait what?
by u/SkepticDrinker in HolUp

Neil was very opinionated
by u/Prodigy829 in HolUp

Listen to your wife
by u/Storm_001 in HolUp

This checks out
by u/YouOtterKnow1 in HolUp

The coffee is free
by u/MaverickGoose81 in HolUp

Makes sense
by u/Galaxy_star_walker in HolUp

