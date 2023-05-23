Subreddit of the Week: Me IRL

You are not alone. Welcome to the Me IRL subreddit.

One of the joys of the internet, aside from watching people faceplant on the ground after attempting a stunt or seeing a dad get hit in the nuts by their toddler who’s swinging a bat, is the community we can find. Whether it’s a fandom, a profession, a really unique hobby, or that thing you don’t talk about that you like because you know your parents will disown you, you’ll probably find a community somewhere on the internet.

The same, of course, goes for Reddit. There’s a subreddit for almost everything under the sun. This specific subreddit, however, is dedicated to everything that most people can relate to. Whether it’s stuff you did as a kid, the way you walk in the pool, or just the utter pettiness you resort to when you feel like it, it’s almost impossible that these posts won’t make you feel seen, and isn’t that what we long for?

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Jonny Caspari/Unsplash]

The Me IRL subreddit: the reality of paying rent, crippling social anxiety, and what we did before the Internet

The Me IRL subreddit or r/MeIRL is a collection of everything relatable. It’s the place to go when you want to feel like you’re not alone. I mean sure, you may have friends, but for those of us that don’t, it’s nice to know that u/ShrekLover32 is broke like we are.

Some of the posts here take you back all the way to spending summers in the pool when you were a kid while others also reflect the pettiness that comes out of you in certain situations. If you grew up with parents who never seemed to be pleased with your accomplishments, show them one of the posts here to get back at them. You can also take comfort in the fact that some people also had the parents you did who kept track of how much fun you were having.

Here are some of our favourites from the Me IRL subreddit.

Meirl

by u/TheGrimReefah in meirl

meirl

by u/Dared_Fox in meirl

meirl

by u/SnooCupcakes8607 in meirl

meirl

by in meirl

Meirl

by u/Low-Heart-3566 in meirl

meirl

by in meirl

meirl

by u/Elron-Cupboard in meirl

meirl

by u/whitemike40 in meirl

meirl

by u/Aztery in meirl

meirl

by u/SnooCupcakes8607 in meirl

meirl

by u/waqasnaseem07 in meirl

meirl

by u/SnooCupcakes8607 in meirl

meirl

by u/Douchepool14012000 in meirl

Meirl

by u/MalignlyHunt837 in meirl