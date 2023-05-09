Subreddit of the Week: Mildly Infuriating

These will make you slightly annoyed. Maybe. Welcome to the Mildly Infuriating subreddit.
We’ve featured r/MildlyInteresting here before, which features things that will have you leaning slightly forward towards your computer screen or phone. While that subreddit will lightly pique your interest, this week’s subreddit will stoke the fires of your annoyance. You won’t get completely outraged… Okay, that may be a lie. At least one of these things will probably outrage you. But y’know, just mildly.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: No Revisions/Unsplash]
The Mildly Infuriating subreddit: the reality of having lunch as a celebrity, bathroom break restrictions, teachers being unreasonable, and the American healthcare system.
Reddit has once again compiled the best of the best (or is it the worst of the worst?) of the internet’s most infuriating things. This smorgasbord of annoyance, this library of irritation, this grand gallery of gall will raise your blood pressure just a tad. You’ve been warned, and we’re not liable for any medical complications you may suffer as you scroll through this subreddit.
Some of the memorable posts here include the helpful roommate who has a genius way of avoiding doing the dishes, the partner that does away with their contacts in a truly hygienic way, and the teacher that has an interesting understanding on how due dates work.
Some of these might elicit a chuckle or make you throw up in your mouth, but some are also quite troubling. There’s the e-sports player who got kicked off a team for an unbelievable reason and a school that has an interesting way of prohibiting their students from going to the restroom during class. Students don’t need to pee during classes anyway, right? But perhaps the most troubling and infuriating posts featured here in r/MildlyInfuriating are the people sharing their bills after getting an operation in America.
Here are some of our favourites from r/MildlyInfuriating.
My Chem teacher sucks ASS
by u/NekonecroZheng in mildlyinfuriating
My grandma’s lunch at her new senior living residence that’s $3K a month. Residents can’t go to the dining room to eat because they don’t have enough staff so it’s deliveries only. WTF is this?!
by u/DianWithoutTheE in mildlyinfuriating
Eating in public as a celebrity
by u/iajzz in mildlyinfuriating
Roommate throws away dishes so he won’t have to do them (I bought all our dishes and silverware)
by u/bjarbeau in mildlyinfuriating
Had to get emergency heart surgery. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
by u/Turgeyburker in mildlyinfuriating
During the summer, my school installed metal gates over the bathrooms to keep us from going in between class.
by u/Lord-Zippy in mildlyinfuriating
The bill for my liver transplant – US
by u/no_not_like_that in mildlyinfuriating
My SO throws her daily contacts behind the headboard of our bed.
by u/FireRotor in mildlyinfuriating
Apparently submitting assignments before the due date is considered “Late”.
by u/videoresume in mildlyinfuriating
Player got kicked from a professional esports team because his mom was in the final stages of her cancer.
by u/MursalMir in mildlyinfuriating
Microsoft won’t accept my first name.
by u/OldUnderstanding5516 in mildlyinfuriating
The water in my dorm room. Housing said "that sucks, shower in someone else’s dorm".
by u/Crazyviking99 in mildlyinfuriating
Lol Karen culture is real
by u/kushVILLE416 in mildlyinfuriating