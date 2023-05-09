Subreddit of the Week: Mildly Infuriating

These will make you slightly annoyed. Maybe. Welcome to the Mildly Infuriating subreddit.

We’ve featured r/MildlyInteresting here before, which features things that will have you leaning slightly forward towards your computer screen or phone. While that subreddit will lightly pique your interest, this week’s subreddit will stoke the fires of your annoyance. You won’t get completely outraged… Okay, that may be a lie. At least one of these things will probably outrage you. But y’know, just mildly.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: No Revisions/Unsplash]

The Mildly Infuriating subreddit: the reality of having lunch as a celebrity, bathroom break restrictions, teachers being unreasonable, and the American healthcare system.

Reddit has once again compiled the best of the best (or is it the worst of the worst?) of the internet’s most infuriating things. This smorgasbord of annoyance, this library of irritation, this grand gallery of gall will raise your blood pressure just a tad. You’ve been warned, and we’re not liable for any medical complications you may suffer as you scroll through this subreddit.

Some of the memorable posts here include the helpful roommate who has a genius way of avoiding doing the dishes, the partner that does away with their contacts in a truly hygienic way, and the teacher that has an interesting understanding on how due dates work.

Some of these might elicit a chuckle or make you throw up in your mouth, but some are also quite troubling. There’s the e-sports player who got kicked off a team for an unbelievable reason and a school that has an interesting way of prohibiting their students from going to the restroom during class. Students don’t need to pee during classes anyway, right? But perhaps the most troubling and infuriating posts featured here in r/MildlyInfuriating are the people sharing their bills after getting an operation in America.

Here are some of our favourites from r/MildlyInfuriating.