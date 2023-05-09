facebook
Home > Entertainment > Subreddit of the Week: Mildly Infuriating
Subreddit of the Week: Mildly Infuriating
Entertainment
09 May 2023 11:29 AM

Subreddit of the Week: Mildly Infuriating

Eric E. Surbano

These will make you slightly annoyed. Maybe. Welcome to the Mildly Infuriating subreddit.

We’ve featured r/MildlyInteresting here before, which features things that will have you leaning slightly forward towards your computer screen or phone. While that subreddit will lightly pique your interest, this week’s subreddit will stoke the fires of your annoyance. You won’t get completely outraged… Okay, that may be a lie. At least one of these things will probably outrage you. But y’know, just mildly.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: No Revisions/Unsplash]

The Mildly Infuriating subreddit: the reality of having lunch as a celebrity, bathroom break restrictions, teachers being unreasonable, and the American healthcare system.

Reddit has once again compiled the best of the best (or is it the worst of the worst?) of the internet’s most infuriating things. This smorgasbord of annoyance, this library of irritation, this grand gallery of gall will raise your blood pressure just a tad. You’ve been warned, and we’re not liable for any medical complications you may suffer as you scroll through this subreddit. 

Some of the memorable posts here include the helpful roommate who has a genius way of avoiding doing the dishes, the partner that does away with their contacts in a truly hygienic way, and the teacher that has an interesting understanding on how due dates work. 

Some of these might elicit a chuckle or make you throw up in your mouth, but some are also quite troubling. There’s the e-sports player who got kicked off a team for an unbelievable reason and a school that has an interesting way of prohibiting their students from going to the restroom during class. Students don’t need to pee during classes anyway, right? But perhaps the most troubling and infuriating posts featured here in r/MildlyInfuriating are the people sharing their bills after getting an operation in America. 

Here are some of our favourites from r/MildlyInfuriating. 

My Chem teacher sucks ASS
by u/NekonecroZheng in mildlyinfuriating

My grandma’s lunch at her new senior living residence that’s $3K a month. Residents can’t go to the dining room to eat because they don’t have enough staff so it’s deliveries only. WTF is this?!
by u/DianWithoutTheE in mildlyinfuriating

Eating in public as a celebrity
by u/iajzz in mildlyinfuriating

Roommate throws away dishes so he won’t have to do them (I bought all our dishes and silverware)
by u/bjarbeau in mildlyinfuriating

Had to get emergency heart surgery. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
by u/Turgeyburker in mildlyinfuriating

During the summer, my school installed metal gates over the bathrooms to keep us from going in between class.
by u/Lord-Zippy in mildlyinfuriating

The bill for my liver transplant – US
by u/no_not_like_that in mildlyinfuriating

My SO throws her daily contacts behind the headboard of our bed.
by u/FireRotor in mildlyinfuriating

Apparently submitting assignments before the due date is considered “Late”.
by u/videoresume in mildlyinfuriating

Player got kicked from a professional esports team because his mom was in the final stages of her cancer.
by u/MursalMir in mildlyinfuriating

Microsoft won’t accept my first name.
by u/OldUnderstanding5516 in mildlyinfuriating

The water in my dorm room. Housing said "that sucks, shower in someone else’s dorm".
by u/Crazyviking99 in mildlyinfuriating

Lol Karen culture is real
by u/kushVILLE416 in mildlyinfuriating

subreddit of the week
You might also like ...
Subreddit of the Week: Mildly Infuriating

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiath

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.