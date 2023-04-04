Subreddit of the Week: Mildly Interesting

Not too intriguing, just… subtly so. Welcome to the Mildly Interesting subreddit.

Sometimes you’re browsing the interwebs or casually scrolling through socials and you come across something that piques something in your head. It’s not necessarily mindblowing, but you can’t help but feel some sort of interest and wonder what, why, when, and how. It’s these little pieces of intriguing internet nuggets are some of the few fun things the world wide web has to offer, and of course, this subreddit is a collection of the best of the best.

[Hero and Featured

The Mildly Interesting subreddit: a ball of contact lenses, a charging “loop”, a curious straw, and a 3rd grader’s reasoning

Some of these things might frustrate you a little bit. Others might disgust you a tad. But all of them will certainly have you asking questions, and you won’t be able to deny that no matter what you feel, you also can’t help but be intrigued.

For example, some of the tamer posts include a curious little coin from the poster’s grandmother’s flat, an interesting penmanship, and a Sears catalogue from way, way back. There are others that are a touch disturbing like the creepy doll sent in with a note and instructions for handling patients undergoing a process called “Death with Dignity”.

Our favourites, however, include the rather deep quotes on the walls of the boys’ bathroom stall in a middle school and the special service a hotel in Iceland provides.

Here are some of our handpicked posts from r/MildlyInteresting.