Subreddit of the Week: Mildly Interesting

Not too intriguing, just… subtly so. Welcome to the Mildly Interesting subreddit.
Sometimes you’re browsing the interwebs or casually scrolling through socials and you come across something that piques something in your head. It’s not necessarily mindblowing, but you can’t help but feel some sort of interest and wonder what, why, when, and how. It’s these little pieces of intriguing internet nuggets are some of the few fun things the world wide web has to offer, and of course, this subreddit is a collection of the best of the best.
The Mildly Interesting subreddit: a ball of contact lenses, a charging “loop”, a curious straw, and a 3rd grader’s reasoning
Some of these things might frustrate you a little bit. Others might disgust you a tad. But all of them will certainly have you asking questions, and you won’t be able to deny that no matter what you feel, you also can’t help but be intrigued.
For example, some of the tamer posts include a curious little coin from the poster’s grandmother’s flat, an interesting penmanship, and a Sears catalogue from way, way back. There are others that are a touch disturbing like the creepy doll sent in with a note and instructions for handling patients undergoing a process called “Death with Dignity”.
Our favourites, however, include the rather deep quotes on the walls of the boys’ bathroom stall in a middle school and the special service a hotel in Iceland provides.
Here are some of our handpicked posts from r/MildlyInteresting.
Proof of an owl hunting
My hotel in Iceland will wake you up on request in case of Northern Lights
A bathroom in Chicago, IL illuminated blue in an effort to reduce drug use
Cafe in Italy uses raw macaroni for their straws.
Grafiti in the boys bathroom at the middle school I teach at.
My wife makes spheres out of her contacts.
A mouse one of my mechanics found in a barrel of degreaser.
5yo built Lego completely opposite to the instructions, like a mirror.
They installed a tampon dispenser in the males bathroom at school
found this little coin in my late grandmother’s flat
My 3rd grader’s test result: Describing the fact that ancient humans and dinosaurs did not live during the same time period isn’t QUITE enough to help the reader understand that this story is imaginary. Thank God it started with "Once upon a time…" otherwise the children would think it was real!
Charging my phone with my phones own battery
The way my produce delivery guy writes.
Received a clown in the mail with this note yesterday. No idea who sent it
1916 Sears catalog. They would ship you the entire house via railroad car. Friends and family from all around would come and help the owner build it.
Former abandoned church redeveloped into apartments. They kept the church’s facade. Ugly or good ? I don’t know
The instructions for a patient undergoing Death with Dignity
