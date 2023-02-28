Subreddit of the Week: Sweaty Palms

We dare you to go through all these posts without your anxiety going through the roof. Welcome to the Sweaty Palms subreddit.
Have you ever felt that churning in your stomach when you’re standing somewhere really high up? Ever felt your knees start to wobble and your mouth start to dry up all of a sudden? Well, if you’re some kind of psycho who actually enjoys feeling this, then this is the perfect subreddit for you. Prepare for your anxiety and your blood pressure to rise.
[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Joseph Frank/Unsplash]
The Sweaty Palms subreddit: a student driver that almost makes a grievous mistake, a baby just chilling “outside”, a run that almost goes horribly wrong, and the sweatiest palm of all.
r/SweatyPalms is the subreddit equivalent of anxiety. Aside from people doing insane and downright stupid stunts off the edges of buildings, some of these posts also include encounters with wildlife that are borderline adorable and scary to downright terrifying. Case in point: the gorillas who are fascinated by a wildlife photographer versus the runner who gets chased by a freaking cougar for six minutes.
Meanwhile, there are people who actually put themselves in these kinds of situations. For some, it’s their job, like the guy who’s tasked with installing glass rails. For others, it’s a sport like the anxiety-ridden free solo climb up El Patreo Chico. And then there are the kids who decide to rollerblade while hanging on a truck on the freeway. I don’t know what to call that anymore.
Here are some of our favourites from r/SweatyPalms.
Watching you child gone out of style
by u/batarei4ka in SweatyPalms
25 Meter high leap off cliff in La Ciotat, France.
by u/TrashScientist in SweatyPalms
Guy filming bears in a river has a chill (Xanax) Bear sit down feet from him.
by u/BreakingThoseCankles in SweatyPalms
Cougar stalks man for 6 minutes during run
by u/bobsmilkbone in SweatyPalms
he probably had more then sweat palms
by u/I_hatt in SweatyPalms
The highest dive ever without injury!
by u/rk_29 in SweatyPalms
Gorilla family checking out wildlife photographer
by u/Chick3nNugg3tz in SweatyPalms
Installing a glass rail on every floor
by u/gamy_prophecy04 in SweatyPalms
Just boys playing – parents can sleep comfortably
by u/BobBreak in SweatyPalms
Alex Honnold free-soloing the walls of El Patrero Chico. Mexico, 2014
by in SweatyPalms