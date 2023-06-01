Subreddit of the Week: Thanks I Hate It

facebook
Entertainment
01 Jun 2023 09:00 AM

Eric E. Surbano

You’re gonna want to wash your eyes after this. Welcome to the Thanks I Hate It subreddit.

People think of the craziest things. That can be a positive or a negative thing. The Wright Brothers dreaming that man could fly? Crazy, but it gave us planes. The guy who came up with the idea of doing a chicken burger but replacing the buns with actual pieces of chicken? Crazy, and it probably gave him and a bunch of other people clogged arteries. 

However, this subreddit only houses the most outrageous of things that people have come up with, and when I say outrageous, I mean things that you wish you didn’t see. But at the same time, you also can’t seem to take your eyes away from it.

This might be traumatic. You’ve been warned. 

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash]

The Thanks I Hate It subreddit: these are things you wish you can unsee. 

While there are subreddits and other things on the internet that will restore your faith in humanity, the Thanks I Hate It subreddit will single-handedly crush that faith and spit on it. Have you ever seen Ross from Friends but with Nicolas Cage’s face? It’s a thing of nightmares. How about a seal but from a certain angle? It sends chills down my spine. 

Some posts also feature bouts of creativity—cursed creativity. An artist (can we really call whoever did this an artist?) decided to fuse Dora the Explorer with Steve Harvey. Meanwhile, another genius came up with an utterly “delectable” way of preparing his steak.

Other notable posts include the harsh reality of the 1999 film Stuart Little, a disturbing cover for a “romance novel”, and what would happen if BDSM practitioners took the streets to protest.

Here are some of our favourites from r/TIHI

Thanks, I Hate Special Privilege.
by u/Dareyouni in TIHI

Thanks, I hate Jimmy Fallon
by u/realplaydead in TIHI

Thanks, I hate Elon
by u/DuckWithABoot in TIHI

Thanks, I hate Nicolas Cage‘s face on Ross
by u/johann862 in TIHI

Thanks, I hate the thought of BDSM Protestors
by u/M_Zyv in TIHI

Thanks, I hate Stuart Little
by u/MrEpicUsername in TIHI

Thanks, I hate this photo of a seal
by u/1antojones in TIHI

Thanks I hate Philadelphia
by u/ivanwafles67 in TIHI

Thanks, I hate romance novels
by u/sirkidd2003 in TIHI

Thanks, I hate Sink Steak
by in TIHI

Thanks I hate Dora Harvey
by u/VER33_LEC16_0563 in TIHI

Thanks, I hate racist Superman
by u/LittleBrassGoggles in TIHI

