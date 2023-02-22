Subreddit of the Week: Wholesome Memes

Prepare for the feels. Welcome to the Wholesome Memes subreddit.

The Internet is full of doom, gloom, and snarky people. But in the sea of interweb-bitterness and hopelessness, you can actually find some hope and light if you’re looking in the right place. This subreddit is one corner of Reddit that will have you feeling warm and fuzzy inside. It might even make you tear up after seeing a post or two. This week, we’re taking a break from the sarcasm and bringing you a whole lotta feels.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Romain Vignes/Unsplash]

The Wholesome Memes subreddit: a professor doing his best to keep up with the times, an uncle who just learned how to write, the goodest boi giving you a much-needed reminder, and Neil Gaiman being an all-around awesome dude.

A little disclaimer: r/WholesomeMemes isn’t strictly memes. We’re not complaining though. Why would we when the whole subreddit is replete with such heartwarming wholesomeness? There’s the gas station employee whose simple act touched a customer, an actual meme of Adam Driver that may or may not make you sob, and a niece teaching her uncle how to write. Seriously, if none of these thaw your cold dark heart even just a little bit, you may need to binge all the movies Pixar has made.

The bowtied doggo giving you the cutest reminder will make you believe in yourself once again while some other posts will have you reevaluating your perspective on teachers who are abysmally paid. It’s also a joy to see Neil Gaiman, author of Good Omens and The Sandman, interacting with fans and just being so nice and down-to-earth.

Here are some of our favourites from r/WholesomeMemes.