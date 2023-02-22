Subreddit of the Week: Wholesome Memes

facebook
Entertainment
22 Feb 2023 09:00 AM

Eric E. Surbano

Prepare for the feels. Welcome to the Wholesome Memes subreddit.

The Internet is full of doom, gloom, and snarky people. But in the sea of interweb-bitterness and hopelessness, you can actually find some hope and light if you’re looking in the right place. This subreddit is one corner of Reddit that will have you feeling warm and fuzzy inside. It might even make you tear up after seeing a post or two. This week, we’re taking a break from the sarcasm and bringing you a whole lotta feels. 

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Romain Vignes/Unsplash]

The Wholesome Memes subreddit: a professor doing his best to keep up with the times, an uncle who just learned how to write, the goodest boi giving you a much-needed reminder, and Neil Gaiman being an all-around awesome dude. 

A little disclaimer: r/WholesomeMemes isn’t strictly memes. We’re not complaining though. Why would we when the whole subreddit is replete with such heartwarming wholesomeness? There’s the gas station employee whose simple act touched a customer, an actual meme of Adam Driver that may or may not make you sob, and a niece teaching her uncle how to write. Seriously, if none of these thaw your cold dark heart even just a little bit, you may need to binge all the movies Pixar has made.

The bowtied doggo giving you the cutest reminder will make you believe in yourself once again while some other posts will have you reevaluating your perspective on teachers who are abysmally paid. It’s also a joy to see Neil Gaiman, author of Good Omens and The Sandman, interacting with fans and just being so nice and down-to-earth. 

Here are some of our favourites from r/WholesomeMemes. 

The Good Ending from wholesomememes

Management that Cares! from wholesomememes

The first thing to do from wholesomememes

Now this is a rare occurrence from wholesomememes

What a considerate man from wholesomememes

As real as it gets : ) from wholesomememes

He’s trying from wholesomememes

Come on guys, they’re trying their best from wholesomememes

An unexpected friendship from wholesomememes

Have to love lecturers that try this hard from wholesomememes

Wholesome genie from wholesomememes

You a real one prof from wholesomememes

My wife does this all the time from wholesomememes

Just in case you need it from wholesomememes

Passing on skills from wholesomememes

Very wholesome and very sad from wholesomememes

Look at her expression! She is truly treasuring this moment from wholesomememes

Neil Gaiman comes through … once again from wholesomememes

 

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
