Xbox is releasing TMNT-themed pizza-scented controllers. Seriously.

Say “Cowabunga” because Xbox is releasing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed controllers—and they smell like pizza.

There is now a pizza-scented Xbox controller. In celebration of the upcoming film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Microsoft Xbox has produced a limited number of exclusive ooze-green, pizza-scented Xbox Wireless Controllers.

Each of the bold-green controllers comes with a built-in scent diffuser that’s shaped like a slice of pizza. Representing each of the teenage brothers, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, each controller features hits of details that represent their signature colors and weapons.

the pizza party never stops with these guys🍕 follow @XboxGamePass & RT this post with #XboxTMNTMoviesweepstakes for a chance to win these TMNT-inspired controllers! be sure to see @TMNTMovie in theatres 8/2/23 in the US! ages 18+. ends 08/13/23. rules: https://t.co/C2Pjfi7yru pic.twitter.com/h6P3sjcvu7 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 24, 2023

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem tells the classic coming-of-age story of the four mutant turtles living in NYC:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

The animated recreation also packs a host of talent like: Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, John Cena, Hannibal Buress, Paul Rudd, and Ice Cube. Those interested in getting their hands on the controllers can do so by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet. The giveaway will run from now until August 13, 2023. Head to Xbox for further info.