Good English literature is everywhere, but Thai voices are lacking from the scene. Therefore, we’ve compiled a list of Thai authors who write in English and have either recently published their novels or already have books on the shelves. Experience Thailand and Thai culture in a unique way through the descriptive pages of these talented writers.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Luke Lung/Unsplash]

4 Thai authors who write in English

Pitchaya Sudbanthad

A Thai author, Pitchaya Sudbanthad made a splash on the Thai literary scene with his novel Bangkok Wakes to Rain which was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year, Washing Post Notable Book of the Year and one of Kirkus Reviews Best Books. He was born in Thailand and has earned numerous fellowships in addition to having lectured at many different institutions around the globe. He resides in Bangkok and Brooklyn, travelling between the two.

Sudbanthad’s writing is notably rich with hidden detail; the image of Thailand he conjures up is one readers can fall easily in love with. Bangkok Wakes to Rain pays a lot of attention to each singular character and each of their arcs is fulfilled by the end of the story, either quietly with a nature of melancholy or with a clear message readers can relate to and carry in their lives.

You can find more about Pitchaya Sudbanthad on his personal website.

Buy 'Bangkok Wakes to Rain' Here

Sunisa Manning

Sunisa Manning was born in Thailand and raised by Thai and American parents. She graduated from Brown University and has an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. She holds two fellowships, one from San Jose State as a 2017 Steinbeck Fellow and another from SF Writers Grotto as a 2018 Emerging Writer Fellow. She currently resides in Philadelphia.

A Good True Thai contains almost serious, cold diction, and an underlying tone of tension which contributes beautifully to the message of what she’s trying to get across; it suits the historical fiction genre. The emotions in each scene are so wonderfully wrought and Manning painstakingly crafts a close relationship between the reader and the characters in the novel.

More about Sunisa Manning can be found on her website.

Buy 'A Good True Thai' Here

Pamda Bure

Pamda Bure, also known as Bunyaporn Burechittinantta, is a Thai author currently based in Bangkok. She’s travelled widely, and has studied in Australia, London, New Zealand, Thailand, and Japan. Bure is also interested in creating art and has been opening art exhibitions around Thailand, in addition to recently releasing her debut novel Teacher Narit.

In Teacher Narit, Bure’s writing style is concise and clear, with character motives seeming particularly evident to the reader. Contrasting the ambitious nature and confident lifestyles of her characters however, she also tucks away tender musings on the Thai lifestyle; her atmospheric work is surprisingly gently handled.

More about Pamda Bure can be found on her author page.

Buy 'Teacher Narit' Here

Tew Bunnag

Tew Bunnag is a Thai author who studied Chinese and Economics at Cambridge University in England. When he was young, his father was a diplomat in London and his mother was a translator who translated the renowned Thai novel Prissana.

His view of the contrasts between the West and the East is an important instrument towards his writing, enabling him to look back on Thai society with a valuable outsider perspective. His writing takeaways usually consist of questions, and he emphasises the need for people to continue to inquire for themselves and question things based on what they have read.

More about Tew Bunnag can be found through his author page.

Buy 'Slow Steps to Love' Here