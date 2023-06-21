Three new Thai original shows are premiering on HBO GO and HBO soon

An action-fantasy movie, a cooking series, and a reality show are three Thai originals coming to HBO and streaming service HBO GO.

The numerous streaming services now available inundates us with copious amounts of content, infinitely more than what we can consume. While that could be taken as positive or negative, the one good thing we can all agree on is that now, local content can reach a much wider audience when it’s put on one of these streaming services. On top of that, streamers are now more interested in producing local content, which is the case for these three upcoming Thai HBO Asia Originals, all of which will premiere on both HBO and HBO GO, and not just in Thailand.

Three Thai original shows are coming to HBO and HBO GO

An action-fantasy movie, a cooking series, and a reality show are the three Thai shows that are set to premiere on HBO and HBO Asia soon all over Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The third installment of the Khun Pan franchise, Khun Pan 3, takes place after World War II and follows sorcerer cop Khun Pan as he hunts down two bandits.

Meanwhile, the cooking show MarkKim + Chef sees Thai TV superstar couple Kimberley Anne Woltemas and Mark Prin Suparat on a journey to learn how to cook. Both of them have zero knowledge in the kitchen, so the show, which will have ten episodes, is bound to have some hilarious moments.

Finally, Deane’s Dynasty is a reality series that revolves around Thai celebrity couple Lydia and Matthew Deane. The show follows the couple as they navigate the drama and hurdles of fame and their family.

HBO hasn’t specified when these shows will premiere but said that they’re “coming soon”.