TV episodes you should watch to get in the Thanksgiving mood

Stuff the turkey, mash the potatoes, and binge these TV episodes to get into the Thanksgiving spirit.

While Thanksgiving may not necessarily be a holiday we celebrate here in Thailand, it gives us a great excuse to serve up a feast and dine with family and friends—that or you can just order takeout and binge some TV. There’s no shortage of Thanksgiving episodes that you can watch so we’ve listed some of the most iconic ones in the history of TV. This, of course, isn’t an exhaustive list, so forgive us if perhaps one of your favourite episodes isn’t included. But here are some of our picks of Thanksgiving TV episodes you need to watch.

[Hero image: IMDB]

These are the Thanksgiving TV episodes you need to watch

“Three Turkeys” (S6E08) – Modern Family

The fun of Modern Family is the chaotic dynamic of the Pritchett-Dunphy clan, and what’s more chaotic than Thanksgiving? While the show had a few Thanksgiving episodes in its run, this episode stands out from the rest as it puts Phil in charge of the iconic turkey with the help of a rather salacious AI (very 2023 of the show). Meanwhile, Gloria and Jay are actually trying to avoid the family and pretending they’re out of the country just to take a break from all the chaos.

“Slapsgiving” (S3E09) – How I Met Your Mother

HIMYM completely messed up how it ended but the one thing it did extremely well was the running gags throughout the show’s nine-season run. One of the most memorable ones was Barney losing a bet to Marshall, and as a consequence, would have to suffer five slaps doled out at any time Marshall sees fit. This episode sees Marshall terrorising Barney as the aptly-named “Slapsgiving” holiday is coming up and Marshall is getting ready to deliver the third slap across Barney’s face.

“Holidays of Future Passed” (S23E09) – The Simpsons

There are a lot of Thanksgiving episodes for this show, and unsurprisingly so since it’s still running today. One of the most memorable ones, however, is actually non-canon and skips ahead into the future to see Bart and Lisa all grown up. While this episode does revolve happen around Christmas time, it also sees each present generation of Simpsons, from Homer down to his grandkids, thanking their parents for doing their best in raising them even though it wasn’t always smooth sailing. As always, The Simpsons knows when to pull on heartstrings at the right time despite being usually known for its comedy and uncanny ability to predict things.

“Cooperative Escapism in Familial Relations” (S4E05) – Community

Aside from Abed’s homage to Shawshank Redemption thanks to some of the gang feeling “imprisoned” at Shirley’s in-laws’ Thanksgiving, this episode also introduces a character on-screen that’s actually been spoken about a lot for the first time: Jeff’s dad. As the rest of the gang try to come up with a million different ways to escape the horrible Thanksgiving dinner at Shirley’s in-laws’, Jeff meets his dad and half-brother and gains unexpected closure.

“Shibboleth” (S2E08) – The West Wing

Those who know the show may first remember President Bartlet calling the turkey ball hotline when mentioning Thanksgiving (which is S3E08, “Indians in the Lobby), but “Shibboleth” is one that truly gives you all the appropriate Thanksgiving feels and is also one of the best episodes of the entire show. A day before Thanksgiving, asylum-seekers from China have arrived on the shore of the US and China demands Bartlet refuses, putting the president in a precarious position. While this political situation simmers, Bartlet is also sending Charlie out on what seems to be a ridiculous mission to find the perfect kitchen knife. It’s not until later in the episode that it’s revealed why the president was so adamant about it.

“Thanksgiving” (S1E06) – New Girl

Yet another show that embodies chaos and random ridiculousness, the New Girl’s “Thanksgiving” episode sees the loft-mates trying to give the holiday a proper go. Of course, there are plenty of hurdles that result in a lot of hilariousness like Jess trying to tumble-dry a frozen turkey. This also marks the beginning of Cece developing feelings for Schmidt much to her dismay.

“I Went to Market” (S1E05) – Succession

Those familiar with this show know that this certainly isn’t going to be one of those feel-good Thanksgiving episodes. Succession thrives on ridiculous and awkward situations, so when Logan’s older brother, Ewan, who disdains him, is invited to Thanksgiving, things get interesting and tense. This is all while Tom has tasked cousin Greg to shred incriminating files (but Greg saves some) and Kendall is planning a hostile takeover.

“Thanksgiving” (S1E10) – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This episode is perhaps the moment when the Nine-Nine precinct truly becomes a family as Captain Holt would tell Jake later on. Amy invites the squad to her place for Thanksgiving dinner but her ultimate goal is to ask Captain Holt to take her under his wing. The dinner, of course, proves to be hilariously disastrous. Meanwhile, Jake hates the holiday for some reason and it’s Holt who changes his perspective.

All the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends

Forgive me for cheating but it’s hard to choose just one Thanksgiving episode of Friends. From Chandler being stuck in a box to prove he still loves Joey, Brad Pitt’s iconic guest star stint as a guy who hates Rachel Green, Rachel’s infamous trifle with beef, and Monica sticking her head inside a turkey only to result in Chandler confessing his love to her, you can see why it’s kind of a hard decision. For your viewing pleasure though, here’s the list of all the Thanksgiving eps of the show: