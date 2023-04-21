Ubisoft reveals more details about ‘The Division: Heartland’

On the franchise’s seventh anniversary, Ubisoft has unveiled a deep dive into what players can expect with the upcoming The Division: Heartland.

The Division’s signature third-person-shooter in an urban environment where players can team up to take on bullet-spongy enemies is formulaic but undeniably fun. With two titles under the franchise and seven years since the original’s 2016 release (yes, 2016 was seven years ago), Ubisoft has shown off some new stuff from the next title: the free-to-play The Division: Heartland.

[Hero image: Ubisfot]

‘The Division: Heartland’ brings the chaos to the Midwest

The cinematic trailer gives players an overview of the story and the game’s setting. Players will be ducking and shooting the rural Midwest town of Silver Creek where they’ll initially help out Division agent MacKenzie Reed, who’s on the hunt for her former commander who betrayed her. Of course, that’s only the beginning.

The developer deep dive gives players even more information about what they can expect from the game. Heartland is described as a PvEvP or player-vs-environment-vs-player. With 45 players in this game mode, it almost sounds as if it’s a battle royale, but the video shows that it will be more similar to the multiplayer zones in the previous two games.

The basic Division formula remains of shoot-and-cover, looting, levelling up, and teaming up with friends to complete objectives. Players also have the choice between three classes when making their characters, or at least that’s the plan for launch. It’s likely more classes will be added in future expansions.

One of the new features is the pockets of contaminated areas in Silver Creek, which sounds somewhat similar to the gas or circle in many BR games. However, in Heartland, these pockets are scattered all throughout instead of just surrounding the whole map and closing in on the players. Another thing the devs mentioned is the heightened risk during nighttime but with the promise of great reward.

No date has been given for Heartland’s release though a beta will reportedly be announced before the game drops. The Division: Heartland is set to be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5.