These are some of the most expensive cards from ‘Magic: The Gathering’

From the Chaos Orb to the One Ring, these Magic: The Gathering cards are the most expensive you’ll ever see,

Long before the Pokémon Trading Card Game, there was Magic: The Gathering. The world’s first modern trading card game was created by Richard Garfield and published back in 1993 by Wizards of the Coast, who now also own Dungeons & Dragons and publish the Pokémon TCG in North America. Magic has since endured over the years and has become the system other trading card games are modelled after. It’s also unsurprising that since its release, its cards have also increased in value. Some are as expensive as cars while the most expensive is priced at an insane USD $2 million. These are some of the most expensive Magic: The Gathering cards.

[Hero image: Ryan Quintal/Unsplash]

The most expensive cards from Magic: The Gathering

Chaos Orb – USD $44,000

In its early years, Magic: The Gathering’s creators experimented with odd game mechanics. Chaos Orb was one of them. The idea was that a player would literally flip the card above the table and when it lands, any card it touches would be destroyed. Players quickly got great at flipping and soon, the card became too overpowered and was decisively banned, thus making it valuable.

Time Walk – USD $63,000

This card isn’t necessarily rare but its value comes from the fact that it’s another banned card in almost every format of Magic. The card allows the player to an extra turn. Simple? Yes, but deadly in the right circumstances. It was quickly determined as being far too overpowered and has since been banned.

Lord of the Pit – USD $105,000

Originally part of Magic: The Gathering’s first release and with only a reported 1,000 in existence, the rarity of this card gives it its high value. The most recent one was sold at the beginning of the year and was in mint condition. For those looking to get one for their decks, you don’t necessarily have to shell out an exorbitant amount because later editions do have the card and are so much cheaper. But of course, they’re not Alpha edition.

Mind Twist – USD $200,000

This card is one of the most powerful in the game. With it, it’s possible to defeat your opponent in one decisive stroke if you play it correctly. You can make your opponent discard a full hand and again, if played correctly, end the game before they even play a hand. Because of this, it’s banned in some of the formats of Magic. On top of that, its first-edition or Alpha prints also fetch a pretty high price.

Black Lotus – USD $615,000

This card has been one of the rarest and most wanted cards in Magic. It’s reported that only 1,000 copies were ever made and very few remain in good condition. There are a couple of versions of this card that have been sold for more than half a million USD, and even non-autographed versions are estimated to cost you more than half a hundred thousand. But the most expensive version of the Black Lotus sold was an artist’s proof from the game’s second release. It was sold for USD $615,000.

The One Ring – USD $2 million

Is it really surprising that the One Ring would be the most expensive card? Ironically, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth booster was only released this year. Remaining true to LOTR lore, the creators released a serialised version of The One Ring card, denoted with a “001/001” as well as a number of unique design features like text written in Black Speech. It took just a week after its release for the card to be found, and a few months later it would be bought by none other than Post Malone—for a whopping USD $2 million. There are other versions of The One Ring, which are considered Mythic Rare Cards, but the serialised version is the only one in existence.