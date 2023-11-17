‘The New Look’ delves into Christian Dior’s life as a new drama series on Apple TV+

Immerse yourself into the drama and decadence of post-World War II Paris as Apple TV+ reveals its latest sartorial masterpiece, The New Look.



This 10-episode series stars the incomparable Ben Mendelsohn as the iconic couturier, Christian Dior, weaving a tale of passion, rivalry and the rebirth of a city as an epicentre of style through the lens of high fashion.

If you are a lover of history and haute couture, stay with us on this piece as we unravel everything from the plot to the release date and the cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming sensation The New Look.

‘The New Look’: What’s the plot of the upcoming Apple TV+ series?

“The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more, and [it] provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior,” reads Apply TV’s official logline about the upcoming drama series.

In the heart of Nazi-occupied Paris, Dior’s narrative unfolds, alongside other luminaries such as Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga, as they navigate the challenges of war and spearhead a fashion revolution. Filmed exclusively on the enchanting streets of Paris, The New Look promises to be a visual feast, offering an intimate peek into the atelier, designs and collaborations that defined Dior’s legacy.

As the world crumbled around them, these fashion pioneers stood resilient. Dior’s meteoric rise and his groundbreaking imprint on beauty and influence threaten the reign of Chanel, setting the stage for an enthralling saga that explores the unexpected stories of contemporaries and rivals.

Some trivia behind the name of the TV series

The series derives its name from the very essence of Dior’s innovation—the “New Look.” After serving South of France during World War II in 1942, Dior left the army and worked alongside Balmain for Lucien Lelong. Five years later in 1947, he launched his namesake label and debuted the “New Look.”

This revolutionary silhouette featured an hourglass figure, accentuating the waistline with a full, calf-length skirt — a stark departure from the utilitarian fashion that dominated the wartime era, something that could be the makers’ inspiration behind naming the show The New Look.

When is ‘The New Look’ releasing?

The highly anticipated drama series will premiere globally with the first three episodes dropping on 14 February 2024 on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes will grace our screens every Wednesday until 3 April, promising a captivating journey through the bylanes of fashion history.

Meet the makers and the stellar cast of ‘The New Look’

While Australian actor Mendelsohn stars as the fashion luminaire, Juliette Binoche portrays Coco Chanel in this fashion-forward spectacle. Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Claes Bang as Spatz and Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi round off the ensemble cast of The New Look.

Music maestro Jack Antonoff curates a contemporary soundtrack, featuring artists like Lana Del Rey, Bleachers, Florence Welch, Perfume Genius, Matty Healy (of The 1975), Beabadoobee and Nick Cave, who will cover early to mid-20th century tunes, enhancing the series with a melodic touch.

Produced by Apple Studios and DB-AK Productions, The New Look is a creation of Todd A. Kessler, who serves as the writer, executive producer and director of the series. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Baker join as executive producers on the series.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Credits: Instagram/Apple TV)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When will The New Look be released?

The New Look is set to premiere globally on 14 February 2024, on Apple TV+. The first three episodes will drop first and the subsequent episodes will be released every Wednesday until 3 April.

– What will be the plot of The New Look?

The plot revolves around Christian Dior’s rise to prominence in post-World War II Paris, exploring the challenges faced by other fashion pioneers like Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga. The series delves into the transformative moment when Paris reclaimed its status as the global epicentre of style.

– Who is in the cast of The New Look?

The cast features Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz.

The story originally appeared in AugustMan Singapore.