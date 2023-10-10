‘Tom and Jerry’ are headed to Singapore

Famous cat-and-mouse duo Tom and Jerry, who have been on an 83-year chase, are bringing their chaotic antics to Singapore in a brand-new limited series.

If Tom and Jerry aren’t part of your childhood, then you’re missing out. The legendary frenemies have endured generations and continue to entertain children long after their first appearance back in 1940. Yes, World War II. That’s how long they’ve been around. Throughout the years, they’ve done a lot of chaotic antics, but for the first time, they’re making their way to the Southeast Asian country of Singapore.

[Hero image: HBO GO]

Tom and Jerry are going to Singapore in a new seven-part series

The seven-part series is the first localised Tom and Jerry series, which will see the iconic cat and mouse going around the city and visiting familiar landmarks as they wreak havoc. The trailer showcases Tom trying durian and hanging on a kite above Marina Bay Sands. Christopher Ho, the head of Kids for Southeast Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery, also mentioned that the duo will visit Sentosa and Marina Bay sands. “Catch their antics as they experience local delicacies durian and ice kachang, and encounter Merli – a character inspired by Singapore’s mythical Merlion,” Ho added.

Ho continued, “It was important for us to create stories and environments that feel authentically ‘Singapore’, and at the same time honour the distinct animation style and sense of humour that has made Tom and Jerry so well loved for generations.” If the trailer is anything to go by, the animation looks fresh and new while still hearkening back to the classic Tom & Jerry cartoons.

Audiences—and we say audiences because we know it’s not just kids who are going to catch the show—can watch the first episode when it airs on Cartoon Network on October 21 with succeeding episodes dropping on Saturdays. The show will also be available on HBO GO and YouTube.