This new upcoming video game looks way too real

Unrecord is a new video game where players play from the perspective of the protagonist’s bodycam. Its new trailer has many questioning whether it’s really a game or actually bodycam footage.

Video game developers have always tried to push what the existing hardware and software can do, especially in terms of delivering a game that’s realistic. The advent of VR gaming has allowed gamers to truly immerse themselves and get lost in the world of the game, but to a fault, of course. I mean, yes, it’s terrifying playing Resident Evil Village in VR but it also isn’t exactly photorealistic.

That may change very soon. The trailer for a brand new game called Unrecord just dropped a few days ago and it has sent the gaming world into a frenzy because… well, it doesn’t look like a game at all.

[Hero image: Drama Studios]

Footage or gameplay? The first trailer for Unrecord has left gamers amazed.

Unrecord is a first-person-shooter game where the player takes control of a police officer investigating a “complex case” where “tactical and detective skills” are vital for success. The whole game is seen from the perspective of the police officer’s bodycam, making it seem as if you’re rewatching the tape.

Aside from the bodycam perspective, it sounds almost like any other typical FPS game. But people have been blown away by the gameplay footage because of just how photorealistic it is. The video was so realistic that it had some people doubting whether it was genuine or not. Some even suspected that the trailer was actually just actual bodycam footage spliced together.

Alexandre Spindler, the game’s developer, actually made waves last year when he tweeted an early concept video of the game. In the same vein, people were debating whether it was gameplay or actual footage. Spindler actually had to tweet footage of him playing the game in developer mode just to put the naysayers to rest.https://twitter.com/esankiy/status/1580225720361832448?s=20

The newly released trailer shows off a more polished look for the game with a peek at the game’s minimal UI. It also gives a taste of what players can expect when they go up against enemies.

Unrecord will be available for PC. No release date has been given yet but you can already add it to your Steam wishlist. Watch the trailer for Unrecord below.