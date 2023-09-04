Exciting video games releasing in September 2023

Time to check the bank account and live off ramen noodles again. Here are some of the most exciting video games coming out this September.

While August may have been a bit mundane for gamers around the world, September 2023 is compensating well with an array of upcoming video games releasing on both consoles and online.

There is much chatter around two particular titles, owing to either the legacy of their makers or the legendary status of the franchise they belong to. Starfield from Bethesda and Mortal Kombat 1 from NetherRealm Studios are everywhere on social media, forums, blogs and media dedicated to gaming culture.

The craze around the two, in particular, is understandable. The various glimpses of Starfield promise a gaming experience that could be unmatched in recent memory in terms of graphics and gameplay. On the other hand, just the name of Mortal Kombat 1 (and its instantly recognisable theme music originally composed by Olivier Adams and Maurice “Praga Khan” Engelen in 1994) causes an adrenaline rush in legions of its loyal fans.

But these are not the only two among the games coming out in September 2023 that make the month exciting for gamers.

There is NBA 2K24 for basketball fans, The Crew Motorfest for racing fans, Payday 3 for first-person shooter fans, Lies of P for fans of immersive storytelling, Mineko’s Night Market for those who like simple Japanese games, and EA Sports FC 24 for those who cannot get enough of football.

In short, there is a video game for almost all types of players in September 2023 — something that is rarely seen every month. Of course, as has been the case every time, games will be out on consoles such as Sony’s PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch besides the omnipresent PC through online game marketplaces such as Steam.

These are the upcoming video games in September 2023