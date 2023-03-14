Week in Geek: Jon Bernthal back as Punisher and ‘DnD’ movie has been getting great reviews

Your weekly roundup for everything nerdy.

It seems like Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves has rolled a Nat 20 because its first reviews are glowing. Jon Bernthal is donning the vest again as the Punisher. The world of Star Wars is trying to figure out what its next movie is going to be. Meanwhile, the PS5 finally gets Discord voice chat. Here’s this week in geek.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie is getting great reviews, Discord is finally available on the PS5, a new Batman drama podcast is coming, and Jon Bernthal is back at the Punisher. Here’s what you may have missed this week in geek.

Discord chat is now available on PS5

It’s been a long time coming for PlayStation owners but it’s finally here. The instant messaging social app is now available on the console, and not just so you can share the game you’re playing as a status. You can now use Discord voice chat on the PS5, which saves a lot of headaches for those playing across platforms with friends

Jon Bernthal is returning as Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again

Matt Murdock’s appearance in No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s in Hawkeye teased that their two characters would reunite to continue (or reboot) their rivalry, which started at Netflix, in the MCU. Now, it seems another actor is set to reprise his role from Marvel’s Netflixverse: Jon Bernthal is set to return as Frank Castle aka The Punisher for the upcoming DIsney+ show Daredevil: Born Again. Whether the other Defenders (Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist) will return is yet to be seen.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been getting great reviews

Critics who have watched the DnD film adaptation have finally released their sentiments about the movie, and it seems like the consensus is generally positive. Den of Geek calls it “the movie this game deserves”, while IndieWire says that it “proudly stands apart from other fantasy films”. The film currently sits at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics. Audiences here will have to wait until March 29 to watch the movie and form their own opinions.

Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars movies have been put on hold; Taika Waititi looking to direct and star

Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie, which was supposed to revolve around the galaxy’s most badass X-Wing pilots, seems to be dead in the water, according to a report by Variety. Kevin Feige was also reportedly being courted to produce a film but that also seems to be on hold indefinitely. There’s still a planned film that’s being released in December of 2025, and Variety reports that Taika Waititi is looking to direct and star in it.

Hasan Minhaj will reprise his role as Riddler in a Batman Unburied spinoff

The Batman Unburied drama podcast on Spotify is a thing of beauty, and if you haven’t listened to it yet, you should binge-listen right now. It features a stellar cast that includes the likes of Winston Duke (M’Baku in Black Panther) as Bruce Wayne and Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne. Hasan Minhaj, a Daily Show alum and former host of Patriot Act on Netflix, took a break from comedy and lent a stellar performance as a conflicted Riddler, which was one of the highlights of the podcast. It’s a pleasant surprise to hear that Minhaj will reprise his role as the Riddler in his own podcast drama that revolves around the villain. Will we see Duke back as the Caped Crusader? Maybe even get a cameo of Cristina Ricci as Harley Quinn? Guess we’ll see.