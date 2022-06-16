Where to grab the most richly-flavoured canelés in Bangkok

Bangkok is never short of all things sweet. But if you’re looking for something particularly sweet, rich, custardy and yet crisp – we think we know what you’re looking for. It’s a beloved pastry flavoured with rum and vanilla: the canelé.

The perfect canelé comes together where methods, ingredients, temperature, and the oven all play an important role in building these beautifully browned, crispy shells, and a soft, custardy centre. Originating in Bordeaux in southern France, canelés nowadays are prepared through delicate cooking techniques, using flour, egg yolks, sugar, milk and rum. If you’re one of those who can’t resist the smell of dark rum and deep vanilla, these little canelés are for you. Here’s where you can get the best of the best in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Entree Coffee & Brunch]

Where to find the best caneles in Bangkok

One of the best selling spots for canelé in Bangkok is situated in Silom at Entree Coffee & Brunch. Their freshly baked canelés are guaranteed to be crispy on the outside and light on the inside, with nine sumptuous flavours to try: original rum, matcha, hojicha, chocolate, earl grey tea, coffee caramel, Thai tea, almond hojicha and crunchy chocolate. With the immense daily demands, it is recommended to order at least one day in advance.

Entree Coffee & Brunch is located in Soi Silom 8, and opens weekdays from 9am-5pm and weekends from 9am-6pm.

One of the most popular croissant makers in town, James Boulangerie is an expert in French bakery that really knows how to handle delicate baked goods. Thereby, it comes as no surprise why the canelés here are also very popular. Despite the various flavours of canelés we see around town, James Boulangerie insists on making just one original flavour in order to showcase the strong vanilla and dark rum scent that circulates through this tiny dessert.

James Boulangerie is located on Phran Nok – Phutthamonthon Sai 4 Road, and opens daily from 9.30am-11pm.

The renowned Eric Kayser presents four variations of canelés all made from natural ingredients. They include green matcha, orange Thai tea, light brown Earl Grey and yellow original flavour. Whilst the canelés here are indeed very good, be sure to also try the other dreamy French patisserie items, such as the madeleine, financier, croissants and the signature Baguette Monge.

Eric Kayser has 6 branches: Siam Paragon, The Emquartier, Central Eastville, Central Ladprao, Central Pin Klao and Bluport Hua Hin.

Tiengna Viennoiserie doesn’t only serve the most delicious bakery items – like croissants and danishes – but the place also nails its canelé game. They are available in Uji Matcha, Bordelais, and Caramel Café, with Uji Matcha serving as the undeniable favourite. For all matcha lovers, this Uji-imported green tea gives the canelé a one-of-a-kind intensity that you must not miss.

Tiengna Viennoiserie is located in Sukhumvit 39. Opens daily from 7.30am to 5pm.

If an oriental teahouse like Peace is going to serve up French bakery items, they are certainly doing it with an Oriental twist. At qraft., most French delicacies receive an Asian touch that always happens to turn out to be phenomenal. This includes the Kuromitsu and Matcha canelé. Made of different Japanese flours and organic eggs under the house’s technique of 60-hour ageing, their canelés in deep matcha and ‘black honey’ Japanese sugar syrup are indeed unique only to qraft.

qraft. is located at Ari Soi 1, and opens daily from 8am to 10pm.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.