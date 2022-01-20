Chinese New Year 2022: 5 Chinese dessert shops for ordering lucky desserts

A Chinese New Year’s celebration wouldn’t be complete without sweet treats. Here’s a roundup of our favourite Chinese dessert shops to order from and usher in the new year.
Traditional sweet treats symbolise a sweet life in Chinese culture, so they’re necessary for a complete Chinese New Year celebration. They can help you put some luck in your corner as you welcome 2022’s Year of the Tiger. Whether you’re preparing for an upcoming family gathering or simply looking to curb your sweet tooth, we’ve got you covered. Here, we’ve curated a list of our favourite shops with the best traditional Chinese treats to fill yourself with auspiciousness and help you ring in the Lunar New Year with joy.
Here are 5 Chinese dessert shops in Bangkok to keep on radar
Alice Café is a true haven for traditional glutinous rice cake lovers and it’s where you can find some of the best one town. They have it in 4 different flavours: palm sugar, black sticky rice, pandan, and butterfly pea. All of them are filled with coconut meat for extra goodness. Their much-loved coconut chiffon cupcakes are worth checking out, too.
Aside from several Chinese New year sweet staples offered, Tall Goose N Fat Duck prides itself in using beautiful wooden baskets as packaging. Not only is it great for gifting, but it’ll also feed all of your needs for a fantastic ‘gram on the occasion.
Some dessert shops go above and beyond when it comes to aesthetics, and House of Chandra Café is no exception. Their desserts are visually pleasing and almost too pretty to eat, but they’re packed full of scrumptiousness that is sure to delight.
Bookmark Woon Khun Sri if you’re in search of fluffy steamed sponge cupcakes to enjoy. Besides its special fragrance that you’ll love, it’ll make a perfect breakfast and help you start the day right in the new year.
Nothing can be compared to the freshly baked wife cakes from Aylin Bake. The wife cake specialist puts extra effort into their authentic baking process, so you’ll absolutely be impressed with the creamy, fulfilling, and satisfying taste that they’ve got.
